The Power of Ivan Grago (Rocky IV) Enters the Ring with Star Ace Toys

Get ready for the fight of your life as Star Ace Toys has unveiled there latest 1/6 scale figure with Ivan Dragon from the hit boxing films

Article Summary Star Ace Toys releases 1/6 scale Ivan Drago figure with 30 articulation points.

Two versions available: Normal and Deluxe, with extra training gear in Deluxe.

Fans can preorder now for a Q4 2023 release with prices ranging $244.99 to $268.99.

Authentic likeness of Dolph Lundgren as Drago in 'Rocky IV' with detailed features.

The man who killed Apollo Creed is back as Star Ace Toys has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure from Rocky IV. Dolph Lundgren returns as the legendary Rocky villain Drago with an impressive sculpt, standing at 11.8″ tall and features roughly 30 points of articulation. Star Ace Toys has used a seamless body for this figure, adding to the realistic nature of the big bad. Two versions will be offered a Normal Version and a Deluxe Version, with both versions coming with his signature rob, swappable hands, boxing gloves, and a themed stand. However, the Deluxe Version gives Rocky fans some extra training gear accessories, with a helmet and protective pad. The power of Ivan Drago is priced between $244.99 and $268.99 and is already up for pre-order right 2 with a Q4 2023 release.

Star Ace Toys Presents Rocky IV Ivan Drago

"In Rocky IV, Rocky challenges the one of his most physical and emotional challenges when he gets in the ring with the man who killed his best friend. The product of Soviet science's best physical training programs, Ivan Drago towers over Rocky and his punch had caused irreparable brain damage in Apollo Creed. Rocky takes on the huge Russian in his most dangerous match yet. The regular version of this one sixth figure of Ivan Drago stands 32 cm tall and features a head sculpt with an authentic likeness to Drago. He comes with interchangeable hands and boxing gloves, his red jacket, red boots and boxing shorts. The deluxe version comes with all of the above and his training gear – a red tank top, white boots, headgear, groin protector and knee pads."

Both versions include a display stand.

The 1/6th scale Ivan Drago (Normal ver. / Deluxe ver.) collectible figure features:

1/6 scale Seamless body (approximately 32 cm tall) with over 30 points of articulation.

Fully realized, authentic likeness of Ivan Drago in the movie "Rocky IV" (1985). The figure is meticulously hand painted and features detailed skin texture and accurate facial expression.

Head

One (1) Ivan Drago with serious facial expression.

Hands

Six (6) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of red boxing gloves

Regular version outfit

Red boxing shorts

Red jacket

One (1) pair of socks

Red boxing boots

Deluxe version outfit

Red boxing shorts

Red jacket

One (1) pair of socks

Red boxing boots

Red tank top

Groin protector

Headgear

Knee pads

White boxing boots

