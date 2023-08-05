Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Robot Batman Brings the Metal to McFarlane's Batman 66' Retro Line

Get ready for a blast from the past as McFarlane Toys is back with new retro Batman 66 figures featuring some interesting characters

McFarlane Toys is back with a set brand new set of DC Retro figures from the world of Batman 1966. McFarlane is getting creative this time e as they are expanding the 66' universe with the help of DC Comics. The Batman 66' comic took that beloved TV series and showcased new heroes, villains, and new adventures. In issue #14, the Batman Robot arrived, and now he is getting his very own action figure in the DC Retro line. Coming in at 6" tall, this robot bat features a classic comic book design and a fabric cape. This bot will come with two leg jet boosters, is packed with detail, and comes in its own card back.

It is very interesting that McFarlane Toys is diving deeper into the extended stories of 1966 from the comics. For fans of the 1966 series, this is a fun and fantastic way to keep that wave alive while giving life to new characters. Most of the main cast is already in the line ad plenty of variants are already here, so a figure like Robot Batman is a welcome one. Awaken Robot Batman for $17.99 with an October 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Robot Batman (DC Retro: Batman 66 Comic)

"As a child, Bruce Wayne' watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime-the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind."

Based on the classic comic book.

Designed with articulation for posing and play.

Robot Batman includes 2 jet leg attachments.

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures.

