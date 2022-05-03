RockLove Reveals New Marvel Studios Doctor Strange Collection

Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness is finally hitting theaters this week, and Marvel fans are excited. Who knows was secrets the Multiverse holds and in what ways this film will share the future of the MCU. Just in time for the new film, the hit jewelry company RockLove has revealed their newest Marvel collection with the Sorcerer Supreme himself, Doctor Strange. Capturing its depiction during The Infinity Saga, the Eye of Agamotto returns to its original form as it holds the power of the Time Stone. Two special pieces are introduced in this set with the Eye of Agamotto Necklace and Signet Ring.

Both pieces of Doctor Strange jewelry are crafted in sterling silver with the Eye's detail faithfully recreated. The Time Stone sits in the middle, adding a green crystal shine which is only enhanced by the impressive design. Marvel fans will feel like the Sorcerer Supreme with these and are featured in unisex sizes to fit all fans. The RockLove X Marvel Eye of Agamotto Doctor Strange Signet Ring is priced at $85 and found here. The necklace on the other hand, is priced at $150 and can be found up for order here. Also, check out all of the other impressive Marvel Studios jewelry they have to offer with Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Loki, Eternals, Black Widow, and much more here.

"Marvel X RockLove INFINITY SAGA Eye of Agamotto Necklace & Signet Ring – Created by the Sorcerer Supreme to contain the formidable magic of the Time Stone, the wielder of the Eye of Agamotto can manipulate time and space. Because of its enormous power, The Eye was protected by the Masters of the Mystic Arts until it was ultimately discovered by Stephen Strange, who brandished The Eye in the protection of mankind against dark and powerful forces who would seek to destroy the known world."

"Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing the power of The Eye of Agamotto to your fingertips! Handcrafted in sterling silver, the eye-shaped signet ring is intricately engraved with potent patterns and glyphs. Brightly polished and blackened for contrast, a glowing multi-faceted peridot-hued crystal shines brightly within its domed framework. Unisex and durable, this ring is available in an array of sizes."

"Faithful to the details of the larger original prop, every surface is intricately engraved with potent patterns and glyphs. Brightly polished and blackened for contrast, a glowing multi-faceted peridot-hued crystal shines brightly within its domed framework. This exquisite pendant is suspended by two thick lengths of adjustable sterling silver rope chain with graceful extender weight."