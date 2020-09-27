Transformers Arcee and Cheetor Get Exclusive with New R.E.D Figures

Two more Transformers have been revealed for the Walmart Exclusive Transformers R.E.D line. Standing for Robot Enhanced Design, this specialty series is here to show off the Autobots and Decepticons in their true articulated form. These figures do not transform but feature high amounts of detail in their design to show off their bot mode. Transformers fans might not be a fan of this but it they give fans some captivating figures. Two more have been revealed at Pulse Con 2020 with Beast Wars Cheetor and Autobot Arcee. Cheetor will come with 2 sets of swappable hands, a tail blaster, an Energon crystal accessory, and 2 blast effect accessories. With 26 points of articulation and 71 deco ops, Beast Wars fans will want to get wild with this release. Arcee on the other hand is locked and loaded with 2 ion blasters, 2 sets of interchangeable hands, 2 blades for her forearms, attachable slashing effects, and a dark Energon crystal. Arcee is packed with detail, has 26 points of articulation, and features 61 deco ops.

Transformers R.E.D shows off the power and detail of the bots robot mode. The war comes home with these figures and fans will not want to miss out on these. Both figures are set to release in March 2021 and priced at $19.99. Pre-orders for both Cheetor and Arcee are already live and can be found here.

"Enhance your Transformers collection with Transformers R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] figures. These 6-inch scale figures are inspired by iconic Transformers characters from throughout the Transformers universe, including G1, Transformers: Prime, Beast Wars: Transformers, and beyond. R.E.D. figures do not convert, allowing us to enhance the robot mode with a sleek, "kibble-free" form."

"Highly poseable with 60 deco ops, this R.E.D. figure was designed to bring collectors the most screen-accurate version of the character to display on their shelf. The reliable Autobot soldier, Arcee, from the Transformers: Prime animated series features 26 points of articulation. Includes 2 ion blasters, 2 sets of alt hands, 2 forearm blades accessories with slash effects, and a dark Energon crystal accessory."

"Cheetor is highly poseable with 71 deco ops, this R.E.D. figure was designed to bring collectors the most screen-accurate version of the characters to display on their shelf. The brave Maximal scout, Cheetor, from the Beast Wars animated series features 26 points of articulation. Includes 2 sets of alt hands, a tail blaster, an Energon crystal, and 2 blast effect accessories. Chest piece can be removed to reveal figure detail beneath inspired by what would be the inner workings of a Transformers robot. Look for other R.E.D. figures to enhance your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."