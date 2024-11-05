Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

RSVLS Brings the Force to the Green with New Star Wars Polo Collection

Step into a galaxy far, far away with RSVLTS as they are back with another collection of Star Wars Polos to bring the Force to your wardrobe

Return to a galaxy far, far away once again to enhance your wardrobe to new intergalactic levels with RSVLTS. A new set of All-Day Polo has arrived that will bring the Force to the green or enhance your daily style. This massive collection consists of some brand new All-Day Polos, as well as hats and plenty of golf accessories, with club covers and golf ball markers. Each of these designs brings the world of Star Wars to life in an artistic way, adding comfort and style to your look in a brand-new way. This collection takes you to the clouds first with a Cloud City-themed polo that pays homage to the stunning vistas of Bespin. Up next is a visit to the Death Star, with this polo showcasing the infamous space station's intricate interior Imperial design.

If that was not enough, RSVLTS is also stopping by Tatooine for a quick taste of the iconic Blue Milk. Fall in love with a taste of nostalgia as the famous beverage enjoyed by Luke Skywalker on Tatooine is back and in style. If you're looking for a new crewneck, the golf-themed Take Evasive Action crewneck is here, adding some Ackbar humor to your golf game. That is not all, though, as RSVLTS also has a few Encyclopedia Galactica designs that feature some iconic creatures from around the Star Wars galaxy. The green polo features plenty of iconic creatures from Tauntauns, Rathas, Bantha, Dewbacks, and even some prequel monsters like the Acklay.

Star Wars fans can even get these creatures on a sweet white crewneck, which will pair well with the May the Fore Be with You or Boba Fett hats. If that was not enough, then RSVLTS also has new club covers featuring iconic heroes and villains like Yoda, Han Solo, Biab Fett, Chewbacca, and the Stormtrooper. Gold markers are also coming with her iconic creatures, ships, and characters, which will surely help you on the back nine. This entire Star Wars All-Day Polo collection is already live on RSVLTS, and be sure to check out some of their other Star Wars releases with Performance Hoodies, Button-Downs, and Reversible Bombers! May the Force Be with You.

