RSVLTS Brings Balance to the Force with New Star Wars Collection

The force surrounds all living things, especially the hit clothing company RSVLTS. In celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th, RSVLT has unleashed a new set of special clothing pieces. Five new Star Wars designs are hitting their site at 4 PM EST, with the main focus being on the Original Trilogy. Each design will feature a companion piece starting with the fancy and elegant "Technicolor Troopers." Bright colors flood Stormtrooper helmets with a very artistic design that will have companion Hybrid Swim Shorts, Youth Button Down, and even a Cup Koozie. The Technicolor Trooper is the hit Star Wars piece in this release, and the Hybrid Swim/Leisure shorts will be a May the 4th Exclusive and only offered today and today only!

The Millennium Falcon flies on in next with the "12 Parsecs" design with mini falcons flying around your shirt in a simplistic design perfect for any outing. "A Cut Above the Ordinary" brings some iconic lightsabers to your wardrobe, which will easily help Star Wars fans hone their skills and look good doing it. "Welcome to the Forest Moon" takes fans back to the Forest Moon of Endor as the Ewoks and the much forest landscape come to life. Ewoks will now accompany your style with a fantastic and fun new design that RSVLTS captured beautifully, as usual. Lastly, we have the "Battle of Yavin" button-down that brings the X-Wings targeting system to your shirt. This fun design will help any Star Wars fans take down the Death Star or the BBQ pit and do it with style. Certain styles will also feature Koozies, Hybrid Shorts, and Youth Button Downs to help with plenty of other summertime events.

May the 4th is an incredible filled with Star Wars goodies that fans can not get enough of. The celebration has expanded past just collectibles, and it is amazing to see companies like RSVLTS celebrate it. Spread your love for Star Wars with one of these gorgeous tees that are stylish, comfy, and offered in sizes between XS-4XL. I own quite a few RSVLTS tees already, and these are shirts that are worth the price and perfect for so many occasions. All of these May the 4th reveals are set to go live today at 4 PM EST on the RSVLTS site here as well as their app. Be sure to check out all of the other shirt collections as well to help fill out your wardrobe with some of your favorite franchises. May the 4th be with You.