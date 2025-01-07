Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: Cartoon Network. Powderpuff girls, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Brings Sugar and Spice with New Powerpuff Girls Collection

Get your Chemical X ready as it is time to make some Powerpuff Girl as RSVLTS has unveiled their newest apparel collection

Article Summary Discover RSVLTS' fresh Powerpuff Girls lineup with colorful button-downs and tees celebrating the 90s hit.

Show off the heroes of Townsville and their iconic nemesis, Mojo Jojo, with vibrant new designs.

The Mojo Jojo collection features a stylish "I Am Mojo Dojo" button-down and matching cool dad hat.

RSVLTS' collection is available now, offering classic and women's sizes in signature Kunuflex material.

RSVLTS is bringing sugar, spice, and everything nice to your wardrobe with their new Powerpuff Girls apparel collection. Celebrating the beloved Cartoon Network series, this hit cartoon has charmed fans since the late 1990s and now, once again, in 2025. This vibrant lineup showcases the heroic trio—Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup—along with quirky elements, the citizens of Townsville, and their iconic nemesis, Mojo Jojo. Whether you're saving the day or just stepping out in style, this collection has something for every fan, with three new button-downs, two new crewneck t-shirts, and a new Mojo Jojo Dad Hat!

Kicking things off is the new and highly colorful button-downs like the "Citizens of Townsville," which are packed with villains and heroes and include some rowdy, rough fun. The "Pow-erpuff Girls" design helps fans capture some iconic villains who never stood a chance with these girls, from Him to Fuzzy Lumpkins. You can not have a Powerpuff Girls collection without the infamous Mojo Jojo, though, and RSVLST was sure to splash just the right amount of Chemical X for this set. Not only is there the "I Am Mojo Dojo" button-down that captures the villainous monkey in all of his glory, but a matching dad hat will also be released alongside it.

If you Cartoon Network fans need more than that, then RSVLTS was sure to deliver not one but two Powerpuff Girls Crewneck T-Shirts with Danger Calls and, yes, Mojo Jojo! This RSVLTS collection knocks this legendary cartoon out of Townsville with comfort, creativity, and nostalgia. Whether you're channeling Mojo Jojo's chaotic genius or showing some love for Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, then look no further. Each of the button-downs will feature RSVLTS signature Kunuflex material and will be offered in classic and women's styles/sizes. The entire collection is already up for purchase right now on RSVLTS.com!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!