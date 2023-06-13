Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, mickey mouse, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Captures the Magic of Disney with New D100 Collection

Bring home the magic of Disney and help celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with RSVLTS newest button-down collection

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of Disney, and RSVLTS is here to continue the celebration. Series 2 of their D100 collection has arrived, giving fans and collectors a new four shirts collection that helps express their love for Disney. Each design is literally packed with character from the exploits of Mickey Mouse to some selfie love from your favorite films. A lot of heart was put into this collection, and if you are a mighty Disney fan, like me, then you will appreciate every one of these, which will consist of:

Pastel Pals

This elegant Kunuflex button-down takes a trip on the Pastel side, capturing some Disney characters from over the years. Woody, Genie, Moana, Mike Wazowski, Stitch, Donald Duck, Chip & Dale, and so much more are captured right here. From the beautiful colors to the characters, this is one button-down that puts you right in the castle.

Say Cheeeese

RSVLTS has outdone itself this time with its magical "Say Cheeeese" button-down. This shirt is packed with color, bringing some of your favorite Disney groups to life and poses in an adorable photo booth. From The Lion King and The Jungle Book to Lilo & Stitch, The Princess and the Frog, and Frozen, it is all covered. Each Polaroid-style design truly captures the magic of Disney from over its 100 years, making this one button-down you won't want to miss.

Lil Mickeys

Mickey Mouse has had plenty of adventures over the years, and now they all come to life with RSVLTS Lil Mickey's button-down. Feature a gentle blue backdrop, and a variety of iconic versions of Mickey Mouse are captured all over. From Steamboat Willy to his modern design, RSVLTS made sure to put Disney's 100 years to good use here.

The Gang's All Here

RSVLTS ends their D100 Series 2 Collection with one massive montage of Mickey Mouse and Friends. The eye-popping shirt shows off Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto all together once again. Become part of the gang with this beauty and show your love for Disney through the summer and in style.

This is a pretty magical four-shirt collection that Disney fans will not want to miss out on. The line will launch today at 4 PM EST right here on RSVLTS.com as well as the RSVLTS App. All of these goodies will feature their signature KUNUFLEX material, and select designs will be offered for each. This will consist of classic (unisex) and women coming in at $70, youth sizes at $45, and even adorable preschool sizes for $39. Get yours while you can, and stay tuned for more magic coming from RSVLTS throughout the summer to really spice up your wardrobe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!