Black Adam (Jim Lee Artwork) 12" Statue Debuts from McFarlane Toys

It seems like Black Adam has been in the works for years, and it has since it was announced he would be getting a live-screen debut in 2014! Since then, Dwayne Johnson has excelled in the film industry and even got moved from a villain in Shazam to his own full-length film. Black Adam is seemingly to be one of the biggest DCEU films since the utter chaos that is The Flash. McFarlane Toys has already debuted its first set of figures for the upcoming film, and the fun does not end there. It looks like a 12" posed statue is also coming featuring Jim Lee's artwork showcasing Dwayne as the one and only Black Adam. This statue is gorgeous and shows the anti-hero in flight with a newer comic book accurate with Lucious flowing cape. Fantastic likeness to The Rock is also showcased making this just a truly excellent statue for any Black Adam fan. The DC Comics 12" Posed Figure from McFarlane is priced at $39.99, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out some of the DC Multiverse figures also coming from McFarlane with Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and even some Megafigs.

"Hailed as the slave who became Champion, the mortal Teth-Adam was bestowed the powers of the gods, transforming into a fearsome superpowered being at the utterance of a single magic word: SHAZAM. He freed his people from the king of Kahndaq before grief over the loss of his family turned to cold fury, and he was entombed for his vengeful actions. Nearly 5,000 years later, Black Adam is freed from his slumber and finds himself in a world he does not recognize. Now he must try to see himself not as Kahndaq's destroyer, but its saviour."

Highly detailed figure stands approximately 12"

Made of PVC plastic

Figure based on Jim Lee's artwork of Black Adam from the upcoming movie

Packaged in window box packaging with Jim Lee's rendition of Black Adam from the upcoming movie

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues