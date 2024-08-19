Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, halloween, nightmare before christmas, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Releases Some Halloween Disney Magic Early with New Hoodies

Halloween can not come fast enough and RSVLTS is bringing the spookiness to life early with new set of eerie and ghostly hoodies

Fall is creeping in, and RSVLTS is ready to embrace the season with its new ghastly Disney hoodie collection. Some beloved and truly haunted designs are back and are now being added to their growing and fan-favorite Performace Hoodie line. With a lineup featuring iconic designs from The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Haunted Mansion, these hoodies are perfect for keeping cozy while getting into the spooky spirit. Add a bit of Halloween Town flair to your wardrobe or haunt the neighborhood with these devilish designs that will be released in Classic, Preschool, and Youth designs.

Halloween Town awaits as four The Nightmare Before Christmas designs rise from the grave featuring Jack Skellington, the Ghost Dog Zero, and Oogie Boogie. Tricks and treats await here as There Goes My Zero will have you fetching this comfy design right from your closet for your next graveyard stroll. Lil Jacks brings the Pumpkin King to life, featuring plenty of spooky and eerie expressions that will have you sing This is Halloween. As for Bone Daddy, Jack, Sally, The Professor, The Mayor, as well as Lock, Shock and Barrel come together for one grim event. Lastly, roll the dice with Oogie Boogie with this Performance Hoodie that will have you calling the shots!

However, that is not all that is haunting RSVLTS, as two incredible Haunted Mansion designs are also returning. All eyes will be on you with the Wall Creeps hoodie, and the Haunted Houseguests bring some iconic ghosts back from the dead. Haunt your style with these design that captures the legendary Disney Parks ride beautifully and will be a real treat to wear this October. Be on the lookout for more spooky Performance Hoodies arriving from RSVLTS in the coming months, or snag up other spooky designs like the Nickelodeon Spooky Mashup. All of these and more are already live on RSVLTS right now! Boo!

