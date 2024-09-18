Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: halloween, RSVLTS, trick 'r treat

RSVLTS Unleashes Sam with New Halloween Trick 'r Treat Collection

Hallow’s Eve is upon us, so be sure to celebrate and honor the holiday or else… and now RSVLTS brings the fright of Trick 'r Treat to life

Trick 'r Treat debuted in 2007 and is a horror anthology film that was directed by Michael Dougherty. The film brings a new horror icon into the fold with Sam as the tale interweaves four stories that all take place on Halloween night in a small town. The film takes the time to explore traditional Halloween themes with some dark humor and creepy twists, all while being connected to the mysterious character named Sam, a child-like figure who wears a burlap sack mask. Each story emphasizes the importance of following Halloween's unwritten rules, like handing out candy, respecting the dead, and honoring the spirit of the holiday. RSVLTS is now honoring this sacred holiday with a brand new Trick 'r Treat collection that is filled with some devilish and delightful apparel.

The Trick 'R Treat x RSVLTS Collection is a stunningly haunted release that features three signature KUNUFLEX button-downs, as well as a t-shirt, a hat, and one of their new crewneck sweatshirts! The collection will consist of:

Lollygagging , Halloween Rules , Candy and Costumes Button-Downs The horror of Halloween has arrived and is more stylish than usual, with not the debut of new button-downs from RSVLTS. Sam is back, and he is here to blend into the trick-or-treaters, collect candy, and scare your wardrobe into submission. Each button-down is highly detailed and a worthy style to showcase his October or keep the spirit alive all year round. They will be offered in classic(unisex) and women's styles/sizes.

, , and Button-Downs

Always Check Your Candy – classic crewneck sweatshirt RSVLTS is expanding its catalog of apparel to Crewneck Sweatshirts, and these have tuned out incredibly, and now they are getting a spooky addition with Trick 'r Treat's Sam. Be sure to always check your candy and honor the holiday of Hallow's Eve, or else.

– classic crewneck sweatshirt Sinister and Sweet (crewneck t-shirt) & Smilin' Sam (dad hat) Lastly, finish off your style with a matching shirt and dad hat to really put your wardrobe into the holiday spirit. These simple additions can easily take your horror-filled trick-or-treating session to hauntingly spooky new heights.

(crewneck t-shirt) & (dad hat)

Trick 'r Treat is just the latest horror classic to arrive from RSVLTS this Spooktober and fans can expect more on the way. All of these new spooky additions are already live on RSVLTS.com and they vary in price, so be sure to act now before they sell out. Happy Halloween!

