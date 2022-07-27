Rumble Society Krig-13: Eradicator Hornet Edition Arrives from Mezco

Mezco Toyz had a nice presence at SDCC 2022, but they also continue their new online-only Mezco Con event. The online event is filled with games, contests, new reveals, and, of course, exclusives. There were plenty of convention exclusives this year with Sin City and Godzilla 5 Points figures, which were pretty cool. However, most fans were waiting to see if a One:12 Collective figure would drop from Mezco Toyz, and boy, did they deliver with the Rumble Society Krig-13: Eradicator Hornet Edition! The story of the Krig continues as Krig-13 is back and getting. Massive upgrade from a fallen Murder Hornet!

The Rumble Society Krig-13: Eradicator Hornet Edition combines both 13 and Murder Hornet designs, making a truly deadly warrior. Some of these upgrades include an upgraded helmet, wings, shield, and communication devices. If you missed out on the previous Rumble Society King release, this is the one to get as it features that sweet Murder Hornet armor in an all-black matte finish. Just like the previous one, LEDs, a removable helmet, and an arsenal of weapons are featured. The Rumble Society Krig-13: Eradicator Hornet Edition is currently waitlisted with Mezco Toyz, and you can join it here.

"The Krig saga continues – Rising from the aftermath of a brutal battle with his brothers and assimilating special Murder Hornet attributes, the Black Spartan is reborn as The Eradicator Hornet.The One:12 Collective Krig wears Eradicator Hornet nanotech armor with enhanced Vibro-Wings that can move at almost double the speed of a Murder Hornet. His armor consists of a chest rig with light-up function, duty belt, thigh holster for his Side Blaster, and terrain boots. The SM9 Integrated Unit fits securely over the head portrait with a light-up tech-eye. The removable Field Poncho with integrated posing wire can be customized with the included sticker sheet."

"The Eradicator Hornet's augmented weaponry including an energy shield that attaches to his gauntlets and can be stored on the back of his armor, a Cyber-Scythe with slash FX, multiple Combat Concussives, a knife and sheath that can be held on his Terrain Boots, and much more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE KRIG FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

One (1) head portrait with light-up eye function

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Seven (7) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of knife holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hands (L&R) One (1) posing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Chest rig with light-up function and weapon bracket on back

Vibro-Wings (removable)

Shoulder pads (extendable)

Utility belt with holster

Thigh holster

Terrain boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) SM9 integrated unit (removable helmet)

One (1) Field Poncho with integrated posing wire

One (1) sticker sheet to customize poncho and base

One (1) Cyber-Scythe

One (1) scythe FX

One (1) Side Blaster

One (1) blast FX

One (1) MWTH Taser

One (1) taser FX

One (1) energy shield

One (1) Blade with boot sheath

One (1) MF112 Proton Cannon

Two (2) Communication Devices

Five (5) Combat Concussives

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Krig-13: Eradicator Hornet Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.