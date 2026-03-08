Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Samurai He-Man Masters Of The Universe 200X Figure Revealed

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with a new selection of collectibles from the world of Masters of the Universe like a new He-man

Mattel is back with some new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe figures as they expand the 200x mythos. This series was Mattel's way to bring back He-Man and Eternia to a new generation with new collectibles and a new TV series. The show would reimagine iconic characters, including He-Man, in this 2002 toy line with retro styling but modern toy techniques. Mattel has since brought the 200x series to life with a new Masters of the Universe Origins line, and new Origins Cartoon Collection figures are here.

Inspired by the episode "The Mystery of Anwat Gar", He-Man gets himself a new Samurai suit to battle against the evil Skeletor. Samurai He-Man is back with a fun new figure that stands 5.5 inches tall, features removable armor, and 16 points of articulation. He-Man will come with his signature power, sure that can be sheathed on his back, and is featured in specialized window packaging. Pre-orders for Samurai He-Man are already live for $21.99 with a March 2026 release date.

Masters Of The Universe Origins 200X – Samurai He-Man

"This Origins Cartoon Collection He-Man deluxe action figure in Samurai armor is inspired by the well-loved MOTU 200X action figure line, itself inspired by the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe TV series. This re-imagined version of He-Man from the vintage toy line released in 2002 has retro style but modern posability. As a deluxe figure, he's larger than the usual 5.5 inch Origins figures."

"With his extensive armor, The Most Powerful Samurai in the Universe with Power Sword looks ready to fight his way out of the deluxe package and comes with a collector card as well. The figure is inspired by "The Mystery of Anwat Gar" episode. Using the Legacy Stones as on the lost island of Anwat Gar, the mighty He-Man summons a Samurai suit to battle the evil Skeletor."

