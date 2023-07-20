Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, mondo, sdcc, x-men

San Diego Comic Con 2023 – Mondo Debuts Phantasm and More

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is here and we checking out the floor with more Booth Tours of hit collectibles companies like Mondo

San Diego Comic Con 2023 rages on, and Bleeding Cool is on the floor once again, checking out plenty of booths. We have arrived at Mondo's Booth, and they are not holding back this year. We have recently covered all of their impressive 1/6 scale figures for Batman and the X-Men, which made it to the con. Other sweet figures debut with some Designer Vinyl releases for X-Men, Godzilla, and even Stranger Things. Mondo even showcased their powerful line of Master of the Universe 1/6 scale figures with He-Man and Skeletor riding into action. A couple of figures do stand out in the SDCC 2023 Mondo Booth, starting with the NYCC 2023 Exclusive X-Men: The Animated Series Omega Red! On top of that, new Batman: The Animated Series figures are on the way, like the infamous villain Phantasm! Fans can check out the Booth pictures below as well as check out their online shop here to snag up some of those exclusives.

ABOUT MONDO:

"Mondo is pop culture brand, built for collectors. We work with incredible artists who share our passions to create posters, soundtracks, toys, and more – products that share a rare, unexpectedly vivid and timeless quality. Mondo humbly began as a quasi-bootleg t-shirt shop located in the basement storage hallway of a single-screen movie theater. In 2007, Mondo began working with major artists and studios to create beautifully designed licensed products. We started with posters, then soundtrack LPs, and finally toys and other items, and have blossomed into the ever-expanding hydra of entertainment collectibles that we are today. In 2022, we joined the Funko-verse, helping us to continue bringing fans and friends our curated approach to pop culture."

