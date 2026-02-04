Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Save the Day with Hasbro's New Transformers Autobot Powerglide

The battle for Cybertron continues as Hasbro has unveiled new Transformers: Age of the Prime figures are on the way from Hasbro

Powerglide stands 4.5 inches tall, transforms into an A-10 Thunderbolt II, and includes unique accessories.

Features episode-specific alien mask and chest heart detail inspired by the original Transformers cartoon.

Pre-orders for Powerglide and more Age of the Primes figures are live, with releases coming in May 2026.

Just when you thought you had seen enough, Hasbro is back with even more Transformers: Age of the Primes releases. Up next is Powerglide, who first appeared in The Transformers Generation 1 cartoon back in 1985. An Autobot Aerialbot, he transforms into an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, bringing power and a bit of arrogance to the battlefield. Despite his ego, Powerglide is a valuable member of any Transformers team, and he is ready for action once again. This new release brings the hit Autobot to life right from The Transformers for a new Deluxe Class figure.

He will stand at 4.5" tall, convert into his jet mode in just 20 steps, and come with a blaster accessory. Hasbro has also included an episode-specific alien mask accessory, inspired by the episode "Hoist Goes Hollywood." Fans will surely not want to miss out on bringing Powerglider to their Transformers collection for $27.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, along with other new Age of the Prime releases for a May 2026 release. Be sure to check out some of the other Transformers: Age of the Primes figures also coming soon, like Swerve, Cliffjumper, and the Thirteen members Nexus Prime and Liege Maximo.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Autobot Powerglide

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

This collectible Transformers Age of the Primes Autobot Powerglide figure is 4.5 inches (11 cm) in robot mode and features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Convert between robot and jet mode in 20 steps.

Open Autobot Powerglide's chest to reveal a heart, just like in the show. Also includes alien face mask accessory to recreate more scenes.

Comes with a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes.

