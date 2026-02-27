Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, sesame street

Save the Day with NECA's Ultimate Super Grover Sesame Street Figure

Sesame Street is back as NECA debuts their next release with the Ultimate Super Grover 7” Scale Action Figure

Features real fabric cape, poseable arms with bendy wire, and Grover’s classic homemade superhero outfit.

Includes accessories like interchangeable hands, a flight stand, and “S” and “G” letters for added play value.

Packaged in a collector-friendly window box, Super Grover pairs with other NECA Sesame Street figures.

Faster than a speeding pigeon, or at least enthusiastic enough to try, Super Grover makes his triumphant leap into collectible form with NECA's latest addition to its Ultimate Sesame Street line. This 7" scale figure celebrates Grover's lovable superhero persona, capturing the wide-eyed confidence and theatrical bravery that have made Super Grover a fan favorite for decades. Dressed in his signature knight-inspired helmet and bright blue suit, he wears a real fabric cape with string detailing, staying true to his delightfully homemade, heroic style.

NECA has included a bendable wire in his arms, allowing for dramatic flying poses and enabling Sesame Street collectors to capture Super Grover's unconventional, chaotic airborne rescues. Just like some of the other Ultimate Sesame Street figures from NECA, they have included the letters "S" and "G" as fun accessories, nodding to his superhero identity and the importance of spelling. Super Grover is packaged in a collector-friendly window box with an opening front flap and will pair well with the upcoming Big Bird, The Count, and already released Bert & Ernie figures. Pre-orders are not live yet, but all NECA products are available on the NECAStore right now.

Sesame Street – Ultimate Super Grover 7" Scale Action Figure

"Look, up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane! Oh, it's just Super Grover. NECA is welcoming everyone's favorite blue-furred hero to its Ultimate Sesame Street line. Standing in 7-inch scale, this action figure captures the lovable charm and comedic confidence of Super Grover in all his heroic glory."

"Super Grover is ready to take flight (or at least try) in his iconic superhero costume, which includes a fabric cape with real string. His arms even have bendy wire to recreate those authentic hero poses! He includes extra interchangeable hands, a flight stand, and the letters "S" and "G." Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

