Save the Day with the Studio Series Transformers One Elita-1 Figure

Get ready to transform your collection with Hasbro as they unveiled some brand new Transformers Legacy United Deluxe collectibles

Originally introduced in the G1 animated series, Elita-1 is the leader of the female Autobots and the long-time friend of Optimus Prime. Unlike Optimus, she helps to bring a balance of compassion and determination to the battlefield. In previous G1 stories, she played a crucial role in pivotal battles for the survival of Cybertron's future and is now returning once again for Transformers One. A new set of origins has arrived for the Transformers Universe, discovering some parts of the mythos that have not really been explored yet.

With a new film arriving in theaters now, Hasbro is also bringing some new Studio Series figures to life, including Elita-1, featuring her appearance from the new film. Standing 4.5 inches tall, this heroine will convert into her Cybertronian trike mode and will come with a blaster and a jetpack. She is highly detailed right from the new film featuring her pink deco, which will be released alongside Bumblebee and Sentinel Prime. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a November 2024 release.

Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers One Elita-1

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class Elita-1 action figure, inspired by Transformers One! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories."

TRANSFORMERS ONE ELITA-1: This Transformers Studio Series Elita-1 action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) collectible action figure is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features conversion between robot and Cybertronian trike modes

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with blaster and jetpack accessories that attach to the figure

