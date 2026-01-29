Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, kpop demon hunters

Save the Honmoon with Hot Toys 1/6 KPop Demon Hunters Zoey

Hot Toys prepares to protect the Honmoon as they announces that new 1/6 scale KPop Demon Hunters figures are on the way

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils Zoey, the energetic maknae and demon hunter, in a new 1/6 scale KPop Demon Hunters figure.

The figure features Zoey's black double-braided buns, seamless silicone body, and rolling eyeball effect.

Accessories include twin Shin‑kal Spirit Blades, lyric book, mic, phone, cup noodles, and themed display base.

All HUNTR/X members see a 1/6 Hot Toys release; Zoey is available now for pre-order with a June 2027 ship date.

Zoey is pure energy in K-Pop Demon Hunters, and after many months, new collectibles are finally arriving to save the Honmoon. As HUNTR/X's lead rapper and maknae, Zoey, she lights up every stage with her playful charm and unstoppable style, and don't let that smile fool you. Just like her team and bandmates Rumi and Mira, she is a fierce demon hunter when duty calls, and Hot Toys was sure to capture all of that energy with their latest 1/6th KPop Demon Hunters figure. Zoey is featured in her black double‑braided buns and outfit from the beginning of the film, as well as in the song "How It's Done."

Just like the other members of HUNTR/X, this demon hunter is beautifully crafted with a newly developed seamless body to capture her appearance right off the screen. She will come with a mysterious secondary face sculpt and will feature a rolling eyeball effect to help bring her and her expressions to life. She comes ready to perform or fight with her twin Shin‑kal Spirit Blades, plus a fun set of extras like her lyric book, microphone, smartphone, cup noodles, and a themed display base. All three members of HUNTR/X will be getting 1/6 scale release from Hot Toys, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $260 with a. June 2027 release.

KPop Demon Hunters – 1/6 Zoey Collectible Figure

"In KPop Demon Hunters, Zoey is the lead rapper and maknae of HUNTR/X — perky, expressive, and endlessly creative. Known for her playful charm, she lights up the stage with infectious energy and effortless style. Beneath her bright persona lies a skilled demon hunter to help protect the Honmoon from forces lurking in the shadows."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Zoey Collectible Figure, capturing her vibrant character in exquisite detail. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with two interchangeable face sculpts (smiling and singing expression) and separate rolling eyeballs, paired with her signature black double-braided buns with micro-bangs hairstyle. The figure's newly developed body is crafted from silicone material, offering a seamless joint design for expressive posing."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!