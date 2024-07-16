Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, sdcc, star wars, The Mandalorian

SDCC Jumbo Star Wars The Mandalorian Offworld Jawa Revealed

Gentle Giant Ltd. has even more limited edition exclusives arriving for San Diego Comic Con 2024 including a new Jumbo Star Wars figure

Article Summary Limited edition Jumbo Offworld Jawa revealed for SDCC 2024.

Exclusive 7.5" tall figure with fabric robe and blaster.

Only 750 pieces available at Gentle Giant booth 2607.

Post-con sales possible on the Gentle Giant website.

San Diego Comic Con 2024 is only a week away, and collectors have already seen a lot of exclusives for the big event. We have recently seen some arrive from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd. with a Wolverine bust and a The Lord of the Rings Gimli figure. Well, that is not all up Gentle Giant's sleeve as some limited edition only at SDCC exclusives will be offered at Booth 2607, including some from a galaxy far, far away. Return to the Outer Rim with Star Wars: The Mandalorian as a new Jumbo figure is on the way with the Offworld Jawa. Seen in the first season of The Mandalorian, these iconic scavengers have expanded their reach past Tatooine. Coming in at 7.5" tall, this Jumbo Offworld Jawa will be featured in a grey fabric rope and will come with a blaster. These figures are also packaged in a resealable clamshell, so Star Wars fans can display them in an out-of-the-box. Star Wars fans will want to act fast as Gentle Giant Ltd. has this Jawa limited to 750 pieces and priced at $80. Keep an eye out on Gentle Giant online for a website release after the con if you are not attending the convention.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Offworld Jawa Jumbo 7.5" Figure

"It's almost that time, when it seems like half the world descends on San Diego to celebrate the world of comics and pop culture! Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant LTD and Ironguard Supplies will be set up at Booth 2607, and they'll have fun events, swell booth exclusives, a fully-stocked store, and a team of helpful staff waiting to answer your questions. Let's see what they've got going on!"

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Utinni! Capture a Jawa for your very own with the Offworld Jawa Jumbo 1/6 scale Jumbo figure! Standing 7.5 inches tall with a grey fabric robe and a removable blaster, this retro-styled red-eyed Jawa comes packaged on a retro slim cardback, inside a resealable plastic clamshell. Limited to only 750 pieces!"

