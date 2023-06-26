Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Legends, secret invasions

Secret Invasion Nick Fury Marvel Legends Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro is preparing for an invasion as that means new Legends figures are on the including some from the new series Secret Invasion

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe has arrived as Secret Invasion has finally debuted on Disney+. Nick Fury is back and ready to expose a deadly threat that has been hiding right under our noses. A new adventure means new collectibles, and Hasbro is already diving in as they debut their newest Disney+ Marvel Legends wave. Nick Fury is kicking off this new line, featuring his older appearance as seen in the new Secret Invasion series. He will come with two guns and a smoke effect, but it is the trench coat that is the most intriguing part. A design like this seems like it'll really hinder articulation, which would be a shame. The Secret Invasion Nick Fury is priced at $24.99, set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders will arrive later this year here. Stay tuned for more Marvel Legends Disney+ figures in the future, with some possible new figures from WandaVision and Hawkeye.

The Secret Invasion has Arrived at Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NICK FURY – (HASBRO /Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). In the years following the Blip, a weary Nick Fury must face his biggest and most personal challenge yet when he learns of the Skrulls' clandestine invasion of Earth. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES NICK FURY figure. This quality 6-inch scale Nick Fury figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion on Disney+! Includes figure, 7 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order later this year."

