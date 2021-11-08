Sentinel Reveals New Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SP//dr Figure

Sentinel continues to explore the multiverse as they reveal another figure from the hit animated film; Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Joining Peter B. Parker and Miles Morales is Peni Parker and her robot SP//dr companion bot with nothing in a 6″ Scale SV-Action Figure Set. Sadly, Peni Parker is not an actual figure but is a static companion piece to go along with the fully articulated Spider-Man SP//dr figure. This robot is loaded with detail and will even feature some swappable heads that do have a nice light-up feature.

This is one Spider-Man character that we have not really seen a lot of collectibles of, so this is a nice figure for any fan. I do wish Peni was articulated, giving Into the Spider-Verse fans even more possible poses, showing this dynamic duo in action. Now we are just waiting for Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man Noir to arrive, and we can capture some pretty sweet scenes from the film. The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Peni Parker and SP//dr 6″ Scale SV-Action Figure Set from Sentinel is priced at $98. They are expected to arrive in June 2022, and pre-orders are live and can be found right here.

"Hi guys! Konnichiwa! Hajimemashite! Yoroshiku~! My name is Peni Parker. From the hit animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," we are happy to introduce Peni Parker & SP//dr as the 3rd item to our "SV-Action" series, aimed to recreate the cool and vividly coloured combat scenes in the movie. Peni Parker is portrayed as a non-movable statue in her charming pose. SP//dr is fully articulated and comes with interchangeable head parts for different expressions. Its arms and legs can be recombined for creating various scenes from the movie. It is also equipped with an LED light-up function!"