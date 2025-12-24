Set Sail with Team Spidey and LEGO with Their New Pirate Ship Set

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends is a colorful, preschool-friendly animated series that brings Spider-Man and his pals to life for young viewers. The show stars Peter Parker (Spidey), Miles Morales (Spin), and Gwen Stacy (Ghost‑Spider), but as elementary-aged superheroes. They team up to protect their city from kid-appropriate villains such as Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin. Along the way, they receive help from other Marvel heroes, such as the Hulk, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, and Iron Man. Team Spidey fans can now build their own teamwork, problem-solving, and friendship with a new set from LEGO.

LEGO has captured some open seas fun and adventure from the newest seasons with the Team Spidey Pirate Ship. Designed for kids aged 4 and up, this 201-piece set features Spidey, Spin, Ghost-Spider, and Green Goblin minifigures along with a pirate ship. Each webslinging hero and villain has their own pirate-themed minifigure, with plenty of accessories included for themed play. These sets are ideal for kids starting to explore the world of LEGO, and what better way to do so than with Team Spidey! Kids and Spider-Man collectors can set sail on January 1, 2026, for $49.99, with the set now available on the LEGO Store.