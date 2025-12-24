Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: ,

Set Sail with Team Spidey and LEGO with Their New Pirate Ship Set

Clear off some space as more sets from LEGO are on the way including Team Spidey setting sail on their own Pirate Ship

  • Team Spidey Pirate Ship brings Spidey, Spin, Ghost-Spider, and Green Goblin to LEGO brick form.
  • Perfect for kids ages 4+, this 201-piece set sparks creative adventure with pirate-themed minifigures.
  • Features a pirate ship, Spider Island slide, Green Goblin ship, and fun play accessories for roleplay.
  • Set launches January 1, 2026 for $49.99, available on the LEGO Store for collectors and young Marvel fans.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends is a colorful, preschool-friendly animated series that brings Spider-Man and his pals to life for young viewers. The show stars Peter Parker (Spidey), Miles Morales (Spin), and Gwen Stacy (Ghost‑Spider), but as elementary-aged superheroes. They team up to protect their city from kid-appropriate villains such as Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin. Along the way, they receive help from other Marvel heroes, such as the Hulk, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, and Iron Man. Team Spidey fans can now build their own teamwork, problem-solving, and friendship with a new set from LEGO.

LEGO has captured some open seas fun and adventure from the newest seasons with the Team Spidey Pirate Ship. Designed for kids aged 4 and up, this 201-piece set features Spidey, Spin, Ghost-Spider, and Green Goblin minifigures along with a pirate ship. Each webslinging hero and villain has their own pirate-themed minifigure, with plenty of accessories included for themed play. These sets are ideal for kids starting to explore the world of LEGO, and what better way to do so than with Team Spidey! Kids and Spider-Man collectors can set sail on January 1, 2026, for $49.99, with the set now available on the LEGO Store.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Team Spidey Pirate Ship

"Set sail for imaginative play aboard the Team Spidey Pirate Ship (11208) creative building toy with Spidey, Green Goblin, Ghost-Spider and Miles "Spin" Morales. This building set offers a great way for boys, girls and kids ages 4 years old and up to develop skills as they explore fun at sea and on Spider Island. This feature-packed Spidey building toy includes a pirate ship, Spider Island with a slide, Green Goblin's ship and a smaller boat."

"There's a cannon on the pirate ship, a disc shooter on the island and shooters on Green Goblin's ship. Spidey's web rope can be used to catch a fish, a treasure chest or Goblin's ship. This Spider-Man gift for fans of Spidey And His Amazing Friends comes with colorful pictorial instructions, a Starter Brick and separate bags containing 1 buildable model per bag to make creative construction fast and fun."

