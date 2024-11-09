Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Shazam Embraces His Powers with New McFarlane Toys Page Punchers

Return to the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures with comics

Article Summary McFarlane Toys introduces a new Shazam figure in their Page Punchers line, celebrating the hero's Golden Age roots.

The highly detailed 6" Shazam figure features comic-accurate design, fabric cape, and multiple points of articulation.

Included with the figure are two extra hands, a character art card, a display base, and an English-only reprint comic book.

Pre-order now for $24.99 with a December 2024 release, and join the Dawn of DC adventure featuring Shazam's wild escapades!

McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Comics Page Punchers figure as they bring some power to the table with Shazam. Originally known as Captain Marvel, this Golden Age hero debuted in Whiz Comics #2 all the way back in 1940. He was published nit by DC but with Fawcett Comics by writer Bill Parker and artist C.C. Beck and was a massive success. Shazam follows the story of young Billy Batson, a boy who has been granted the powers of ancient gods by a wizard, Shazam. By saying the magic word "Shazam," Billy would transform into an adult superhero with the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.

McFarlane now brings him back with a new Dawn of DC Page Punchers figure with a new sculpt and fabric cape. This figure features a more comic book-accurate super-suit with the classic head sculpt, and he is packaged in a clamshell box. He will just come with a necklace and swappable hands, but the new fabric elements and newly updated comic book design are the real treat here, plus he comes with a Dawn of DC Shazam #1 comic Pre-orders are already live for $24.99, Dawn of DC Page Punchers Shazam is up for pre-order now and set for a December 2024.

Shazam! (Dawn of DC) – Page Punchers

"The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses, and villains from throughout the DC Universe-welcome to the wild adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when you shout "Shazam!""

Product Features:

Shazam! is based on his look from the Dawn of DC comics

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure, designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 2 extra hands, accessory with cloth goods cape, character art card and figure display base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

