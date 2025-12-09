Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

She-Ra Embraces Her Dark Side with the MOTU Masterverse Line

New Masters of the Universe Masterverse figures are on the way from Mattel including the arrival of Despara from She-Ra

Article Summary Despara, She-Ra's darker persona, joins the Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Etheria figure line

Highly detailed 7-inch figure includes dual swords, alternate hands, removable armor, and an Adora head

Despara captures the Horde Force Captain phase of Adora, before her heroic She-Ra transformation

Available for pre-order at $23.99, this collector figure ships January 2026 with more MOTU figures coming soon

Despara is now joining the Masterverse New Etheria figure line from Mattel, which captures the darker persona of Adora before she becomes She-Ra. In MOTU lore, Despara is a ruthless Horde Force Captain raised and trained by Hordak, fiercely loyal and highly skilled in combat, strategy, and leadership. Wearing black-and-red armor and a fearsome helmet, she commands Horde forces across Etheria and Eternia, unaware that she was kidnapped as an infant. However, that all changed after she found out the truth, but her dark side now lives on with this new Masters of the Universe Masterverse release.

Coming in at 7" tall with around 30 points of articulation, Despara (She-Ra) will come with dual swords, alternate hands, and removable armor. Mattel was sure also to include an additional unmasked Adora head, allowing for more display options. This release is an excellent showcase of the extended Masters of the Universe lore that collectors have been eager to get their hands on for years. Despara is ready to lead your Hordak army in January 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $23.99. Be on the lookout for more 7" Masterverse figures also coming soon, like the arrival of Keldor.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Etheria Despara

"This MOTU Masterverse Despara figure is inspired by the original She-Ra and the Princesses of Power TV series from the '80s with New Etheria style. Designed at 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation, the powerful captain of the Evil Horde comes with an alternate 'Adora' head, 2 swords, an extra set of hands and an 'evil' mask."

"Removable armor and the alternate head allow for multiple 'good' and 'evil' looks, from Adora to Evil Horde Force Captain to Despara. The figure comes with the high level of detail collectors expect and is beautifully packaged in a window box suitable for display. New Etheria Adora makes a great addition to any Masters of the Universe collection; suitable for MOTU fans ages 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."

