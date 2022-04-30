Hermione Granger Brews Some Polyjuice Potion with Iron Studios

Class is in session as Iron Studios takes Wizards and Witches back to Hogwarts with a brand new statue. We arrived back in 2002 as a new Harry Potter, and the Chamber of Secrets collectible has arrived. Hermione Granger is creating some Polyjuice Potion for herself, Harry Potter, and Ron Weasley. Celebrating 20 years since the film hit theaters, Iron Studios brings this scene to life with two versions of Hermione Granger heading our way. One will feature her creation of the potions, while the other adds more depth with more of Moaning Myrtle's Bathroom.

Standing 5.5" tall and 7.8 inches wide, this magical 1/10 scale statue is a fun and dynamic collectible for Harry Potter fans to collect. From the potions, Hermione's sculpt, Moaning Myrtle's Bathroom, and everything in-between, the magic is recreated once again. I hope more Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets statues are on the way, and I would love to see the Tom Riddle action. But please, let's focus on Hogwarts and stay away from the Forbidden Forest; no one needs those nightmares on their shelves. The Year 2 Hermione Granger Polyjuice statue is priced at $129.99 for standard and $159.99 for deluxe. She is expected to complete the potion in mid-2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"On the second floor of Hogwarts Castle, above the Great Hall, in the dreaded girl's bathroom known as the Moaning Myrtle's Bathroom, a place avoided by students because it's haunted by the ghost called Myrtle Warren, the young student at the wizarding school and Harry Potter and Rony Weasley's best friend, uses her hidden spot to prepare her magic Polyjuice potion. Sitting under the grids in front of the old washbasin, she carefully studies the potions in the flasks she holds, with a box filled with many more, and a small cauldron for the formula's production."

"With the recipe for that potion and their wand by their side, Iron Studios gathered the perfect ingredients to bring the statue "Hermione Granger Polyjuice Deluxe Version – Harry Potter – Art Scale 1/10", with the charismatic wizard girl in one of her most memorable scenes presented in the movie "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" from 2002, part of the collection that celebrates 20 years of its premiere in the movie theaters."