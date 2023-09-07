Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: back to the future, Factory Entertainment, replica

Great Scott! A Back to the Future Flux Capacitor 1:1 Replica Revealed

An iconic piece of Back to the Future history is coming to life as Factory Entertainment unveils their latest prop 1:1 replica

Get ready to ignite your time-traveling dreams with Factory Entertainment as they debut one of the most iconic pieces of movie history as a replica. Racing on into fan collections is the one and only Flux Capacitor from the legendary trilogy Back to the Future. This remarkable prop replica brings the magic of the silver screen to life, allowing you to hold in your hands the very heart of the DeLorean time machine. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this Flux Capacitor brings Doc Brown's impossible creation to life as it was crafted from every available printed source on the replica. Lights and sounds are also included, allowing Back to the Futures fans to transport back in time with Marty McFly and Doc once again. Any dedicated time traveler, scientist, or Back to the Future fanatic will surely want to bring this 1:1 prop replica home. Factory Entertainments Flux Capacitor is priced at $1,205 and limited to only 1,00o pieces, but it is up for pre-order right here (with payment plans) with a March 2024 release.

Factory Entertainment Wants You to Hit 88 MPH

"Yes! Of course! November 5, 1955! That was the day I invented time-travel. I remember it vividly. I was standing on the edge of my toilet hanging a clock, the porcelain was wet, I slipped, hit my head on the sink, and when I came to I had a revelation! A vision! A picture in my head! A picture of this! This is what makes time travel possible: THE FLUX CAPACITOR!" – Doc Brown. A particle collider, engineered with a 4th-dimensional component, the Flux Capacitor makes time travel possible by creating, containing, and releasing a concentration of tachyon particles which, when properly focused, create a wormhole and open a portal through the time continuum. As seen in the Back to the Future trilogy, the Flux Capacitor is prominently featured in Doc Brown's DeLorean Time Machine."

"The Factory Entertainment team studied high-resolution film footage from the series, scoured every available printed resource, and consulted with the foremost experts on the prop to create a 1:1 scale replica that is truly accurate. It features screen-accurate lights and sounds, as well as remote-controlled AC or battery operation for maximum display flexibility. Each museum-quality replica includes a numbered plaque, prop story booklet, and remote control to power on and control the replica."

