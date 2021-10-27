She-Spawn Brings the Firepower with New McFarlane Toys Figure

Jessica Priest is back and getting a brand new action figure as part of McFarlane Toys Spawn's Universe line. She-Spawn is easily a fan-favorite character, and she is bringing her very won arsenal with her this time. Standing at 7" tall, She-Spawn will have 22 points of articulation and will come in massive window boxed packaging. As for weapons, Jessica will come with two assault rifles, a sniper rifle, sword, axe, secondary hand, and a base to make fans can capture that action pose. McFarlane Toys is not holding back with this McFarlane Toys figure line, and it can really be seen right here with She-Spawn.

The weapons included with her will already be worth the price and will easily be bought up to add some weapons to any figure armory. Thankfully, this figure is not an exclusive, and pre-orders for this deluxe figure are already live and can be found here. Jessica Priest aka She-Spawn, is priced at $41.99, and she is expected to release in January 2022. Be sure to add some of the other Spawn's Universe figures to your collection with Dark Redeemer, Gunslinger Spawn, and Cy-Gor.

"She-Spawn – After finding a resurrection spell, Jessica Priest places an amulet on Nyx's body and chants the spell. Whether Nyx, who is not seen again once the magic starts to happen, survives or not is not known at this point, but what is known is that Jessica Priest has taken on a role that Nyx used to have – the role of She-Spawn."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

She-Spawn includes two assault rifles, sniper rifle, sword, axe, alternate hand and base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

