ShopDisney Unveils Star Wars: Rebels Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber

Wield the lightsaber of a truly remarkable Jedi as shopDisney has unveiled their latest Legacy Lightsaber replica from Star Wars: Rebels

At long last! Some new love has arrived for the hit Star Wars animated series Rebels as Disney Parks finally debuts the winning Fan Choice Lightsaber. This hilt was voted upon by fans on the official Disney Parks Blog and the winner was Kanan Jarrus. Kanan appeared in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series as a Jedi who lost his masters during Order 66 and hid his past in this new world of the Empire. Coming to life right from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, this replica legacy lightsaber is faithful to its on-screen appearance and will come in a lined display case featuring the Wren Phoenix symbol.

This Rebels replica will have light and sounds features just like other Legacy Lightsabers, but Star Wars fans will have to purchase the attachable Lightsaber Blade separately. The arrival of Ahsoka has put a lot of eyes back on Star Wars: Rebels, which is incredible and heartwarming to see. This lightsaber replica is long overdue and will be offered exclusively to Disney+ members this weekend, with a wider release afterward as well as at Disney Parks. Star Wars fans will be able to purchase the Caleb Dume/ Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber right now for $159.99, with other accessories sold separately. May the Force be with you.

Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber Hilt – Star Wars

"Voted #1 Fan Choice Lightsaber hilt by readers of the official Disney Parks Blog, this detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the Wren Phoenix symbol on the front."

US Disney+ subscriber early access period: 11/30 – 12/2/2023

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Voted #1 Fan Choice Lightsaber Hilt

Includes hilt, belt clip and case

Replica of hilt carried by Kanan Jarrus

Hilt case features hinged lid and lined interior

Wren Phoenix symbol on front of case

"Padawan Caleb Dume Kanan Jarrus" inscribed on case in Aurebesh

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

