Show Some Teeth with Our Savage Dinosaur Holiday 23' Gift Guide

Collectors will want to watch out for these deadly dinosaur collectibles as we round up some the best prehistoric items around

This holiday season, embark on a prehistoric adventure with the perfect gifts for the dinosaur enthusiasts in your life. Whether they're fans of classic movie memorabilia, crave some more realistic dinosaur designs, or want to dive into the future of toys with some dinosaur warriors, then we have you covered. We have rounded up a nice set of collectibles that will indeed show some teeth this holiday that some dino fans will not want to miss.

Jurassic Park Hammond Collection by Mattel:

Dive into the nostalgia of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World with the Hammond Collection from Mattel. This series features some meticulously detailed humans and dinosaurs from the hit films and, all in 3.75" scale. From the legendary T-Rex, the Triceratops, and even the first park Velociraptors to Owen Grady, Blue, and deadly dinos from JPIII. Each dinosaur is packed with impressive articulation, allowing fans to recreate scenes right from the film like never before. Personla favorites are the Velociraptors and T-Rex, who are already ready for a fight and loaded with detail. The Jurassic Park gates are open with this collection, which can be found in Target stores now and online.

Beasts of the Mesozoic by Creative Beasts:

Bring the Mesozoic era to life with the Beasts of the Mesozoic collection by Creative Beasts. These highly detailed and scientifically accurate dinosaur action figures cater to the serious dino enthusiast. From ferocious raptors to majestic tyrannosaurs, each figure is a work of art, capturing the essence of these incredible creatures in stunning detail. Thanks to Creative Beast Studio, we got a closer look at these dinosaurs, and they are gorgeous! We even got a glimpse at their upcoming Cyberzoic line that takes dinosaurs to the future for the ultimate collectible that feels like it comes right from the 90s. Whether you are looking for some scientific accuracy or just need faithful steed for your collectibles, then this is the line for you!

Savage Crucible – The Battle for Island Supremacy:

Brace for a groundbreaking experience with the upcoming Kickstarter campaign from Harvinger Studios with Savage Crucible. The ultimate battle for island supremacy is here with an impressive new line of figures with Wave One featuring some humanoid-dinos. This wave is dropping in Q1 2024 but is a fresh new line of figures that fans can still start collecting from the beginning. With an original story, fans can dive right into one of the coolest action figure lines to arrive on Kickstarter since Mythic Legions. Created to ignite the imagination, this unique collection combines the thrill of dinosaur action figures with the intrigue of humanoid warriors. Perfect for those who love blending fantasy with prehistoric excitement, Savage Crucible promises an epic battle for the ages, with Wave One still offered online.

Whether it's reliving the cinematic wonder of Jurassic Park, appreciating scientifically accurate dinosaur figures, or immersing in a unique dino-human battle, these gifts are sure to make this holiday season a roaring success for the dinosaur aficionados on your list. Unleash the power of the past and make this holiday a dino-tastic celebration!

