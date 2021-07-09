Sideshow Collectibles Reveals The Big Lebowski The Dude Figure

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed another one of their incredible sixth scale figures as The Dude returns. That's right, The Big Lebowski fans are in for a real treat as Sideshow Collectibles unveil their beautifully detailed and highly articulated The Dude figure. El Duderino is back dressed in his finest clothes around with a tailored V-neck, sweatpants, and signature sweater. The figure brings The Dude to life like never before with a remarkable head sculpt with a great likeness to the man himself, Jeff Bridges. As for accessories, he is loaded up with all of The Big Lebowski goodies from White Russians, Bowling Gear, sunglasses, and nine different hands to equip him with. Sideshow is also offering an exclusive joint accessory if collectors purchase him from their online shop.

The Dude is an icon, and this figure is loaded with a perfect representation of His Dudeness in all his glory. From a beautifully recreated outfit and White Russians to the amazing rug display base, this is one collectibles fans will not want to miss. The Dude 1/6th Scale The Big Lebowski figure from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $250. He is set to release between May – June 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Payment plans are also offered through Sideshow, so be sure to take advantage of them if needed. The Dude Abides.

"The Dude abides." Sideshow presents The Dude Sixth Scale Figure, ready to just take it easy in your display of movie collectibles. You can call him The Dude, His Dudeness, Duder, or El Duderino if you're not into the whole brevity thing. This detailed collectible figure features the likeness of actor Jeff Bridges as the iconic Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski from cult favorite film The Big Lebowski. Dressed in his slacker finest, The Dude features a carefully tailored fabric outfit consisting of a white V-neck shirt, drawstring pants, and his signature sweater. The figure includes a padded undersuit to fill out his silhouette, and the look is completed with a pair of clear sandals on his feet."

"Strikes and gutters, ups and downs — The Dude Sixth Scale Figure is a highly articulated, poseable collectible with a number of accessories and swap-out features giving you complete control over your display. The figure includes nine different hands, including a pair of grip hands, a pair of cup-holding hands, two unique pairs of gesture hands, and a bowling ball hand. There's a beverage here with four unique White Russian drink accessories, plus a pair of sunglasses, a fabric bowling bag, and a bowling ball for even more posing options. A rug-themed figure stand really ties this piece together, making The Dude a must-have for fans of the unforgettable film."

"The Exclusive Edition of The Dude Sixth Scale Figure includes an additional swap-out smoking hand, giving you an extra display option for letting Lebowski kick back and relax on your shelf. This is a very comprehensive collectible. You know, a lotta ins, a lotta outs, lotta what-have-yous. Bring home The Dude Sixth Scale Figure for your collection today!"

The Dude Exclusive Sixth Scale Figure specially features:

Likeness of Jeff Bridges as The Dude from The Big Lebowski

Fabric outfit, including White V-neck shirt Sweater Pants Padded undersuit



Multiple Hands including: L/R grip hands L/R cup holding hands L/R gesture hands L/R alternate gesture hands Bowling ball hand Smoking Hand

One (1) pair of Clear sandals

Sunglasses

Bowling ball

Fabric bowling bag

Four (4) unique White Russian glasses

Rug Themed Base Decal