Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Debuts New Star Wars Scum & Villainy Garindan 1/6 Figure

The scum and villainy of the Star Wars Universe comes to life in 1/6 scale as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their newest figure

Article Summary Garindan, the notorious spy from A New Hope, joins Sideshow's 1/6 Star Wars Scum & Villainy collection.

This figure features Garindan's iconic long snout, dark goggles, black cloak, DL-21 blaster, and comlink.

Preorders are live for $270, with a release date set for September 2025.

Other figures in the series include Greedo, Ponda Baba, Labria, and Dr. Cornelius Evazan, all of whom are coming soon.

Garindan, also known as Long-Snoot, is a mysterious alien spy from what fans saw in Star Wars: A New Hope. Wearing an all-black outfit, with a cloak and plague doctor mask, this creature is infamous for selling out the location of Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the droids to the Empire. Garindan's distinctive long snout and dark goggles make him stand out in any setting, and now Sideshow Collectibles is adding him to their new 1/6 Star Wars figure line titles Scum & Villany.

The deadly creatures from Mos Eisley are faithfully being brought to life, and Garindan is the newest figure to arrive. He comes to life right off the screen with a nicely tailored costume and will come with a pair of swappable hands, a DL-21 blaster, and a comlink. He will also be joined by some of the other Star Wars Scum & Villainy figures with Greedo and Ponda Baba, with Labria and Dr. Cornelius Evazan coming soon. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $270 with a September 2025 release.

Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Garindan Figure

"I can tell you where to find them … for a price. – It really pays to be in his profession! Wrapped in shadows and secrecy, the Kubaz called Garindan sneaks through the Mos Eisley space port looking for the greatest secrets … and the highest bidder. Those who wish to learn more about their enemies only have to look for Garindan's distinct black cloak, circular goggles, and long, metallic gray snout. With his unrivaled espionage skills, no classified information in the galaxy will stay hidden for long."

"The Garindan Sixth Scale Figure is the newest addition to Sideshow's Scum & Villainy collection, which brings your favorite outlaws all the way from a galaxy far, far away to your nearest home space port. Keep your senses sharp and be on the lookout for more infamous characters in this delightfully dangerous series of limited-edition figures."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!