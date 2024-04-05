Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, wolverine, x-men

Sideshow Debuts New X-Men Statue with Berserker Rage Wolverine

Sideshow Collectibles is letting the Wolverine loose with an impressive new statue showing the infamous mutant with Beserker Rage

Sideshow Collectibles releases a new Wolverine: Berserker Rage statue in celebration of 30 years.

The 19-inch tall statue shows Wolverine in his classic yellow and blue X-Suit with light-up base.

Priced at $820, this dynamic piece is available for pre-order with payment plans.

Crafted after Wolverine’s Marvel Comics persona, it captures his unbridled fury in stunning detail.

Watch out, Bub, Wolverine is back with a brand new Marvel Comics statue as Sideshow Collectibles celebrates 30 years. Logan is ripped and ready for action with this gorgeous Berserker Rage statue that comes in a mighty 19" tall. Wolverine is ready to slice and dice with this piece as he is suited up in his iconic yellow and blue X-Suit. Sideshow has depicted Logan with his claws extended, ripped muscles, and a sliced-up display base that will have a light-up feature. Marvel fans will surely be impressed with this X-men statue that shows one of the team's key members unleashing his primal rage. Owning the Wolverine: Berserker Rage Statue is no cheap feature, as it comes in at a whopping $820. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles with December 2024, along with payment plans being offered.

Marvel Comics Wolverine: Berserker Rage Statue

"The Wolverine: Berserker Rage Statue measures 19" tall, 17" wide, and 20" deep as this frenzied mutant becomes downright lethal. Caught in a dark, dangerous science facility, Wolverine unsheathes his long claws as he hunches over and prepares to let loose the beast within. When he's overwhelmed by this primal power, nothing — and no one — can tame him."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics, this fully sculpted X-Men collectible depicts Wolverine in a fit of total fury. James Howlett wears his team's classic yellow and blue '90s-era uniform, complete with an iconic mask and thick gloves and boots. The statue also features a red light-up function in its circular base which adds to the intense atmosphere. From Logan's intimidating presence to the immense detailing and more, all of these essential elements of Wolverine are packed into a single collectible, cementing it as the ultimate centerpiece for all X-Men fans."

