Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, wolverine, x-men

Sideshow Delivers a Fastball Special with New X-Men Wolverine Statue

Wolverine is back at doing what he does best with Sideshow Collectible as a Fastball Special is coming in hot from Colossus

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils an 18" statue of the X-Men's Fastball Special featuring Wolverine.

The collectible captures Wolverine being thrown by Colossus, an iconic Marvel Comics moment.

Priced at $755 with a September 2024 release, pre-orders are live with payment plans available.

The statue incorporates classic comic artwork and offers alternate display options sans backdrop.

The Fastball Special is a signature move in the X-Men's arsenal that is widely recognized and revered among fans of Marvel Comics. This maneuver involves Colossus, the towering metal-skinned mutant, hurling his teammate Wolverine, the adamantium-clawed berserker, toward their enemies with skill, force, and precision. First appearing in X-Men #100, the Fastball Special has become an iconic and frequently employed tactic for the X-Men and Wolverine when facing overwhelming odds or formidable opponents like Sentinels. Sideshow Collectibles is now bringing this legendary move to life as they unveil their latest X-Men statue.

Coming in at 18" tall, Colossus and Wolverine are leaping right off the pages of the Marvel Comics X-Men series in great detail. The infamous Fastball Special has been perfectly captured here as Colossus prepares to throw Wolverine right into the fight. Both mutants feature iconic costumes, and two different backdrops can be showcased with them coming out of a comic book or just by themselves. This is one incredible Marvel Comics statue that captures an iconic X-Men moment and will be a gorgeous centerpiece to any collection. Sideshow Collections has the Fastball Special statue priced at $755 with a September 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right on Sideshow now with payment plans also being offered. Let's go, Bub.

X-Men Fastball Special: Colossus and Wolverine Statue"

"The Fastball Special: Colossus and Wolverine Statue measures 18" tall, 14.93" wide, and 19.12" deep as a colorful team-up bursts off the comic page and onto your shelf amid a fiery explosion. The excitement begins on the left, with backdrop panels depicting Wolverine and Colossus in their fight against a Sentinel. In the center, our two heroes emerge from the comic book page itself in three-dimensional glory, with the silver Colossus braced to launch a snarling Wolverine. The famous "fastball special" concludes on the right in vibrant panel art as well as on the base with a severed, flaming Sentinel faceplate."

"This action-packed, fully sculpted X-Men collectible features custom original art in the style of classic X-Men comics. The astonishing artwork itself is printed on every angle of the backdrop's exterior, including a front and back cover spread with dialogue bubbles, yellowing on the page edges, and a halftone texture, which recreates that beloved retro look. Additionally, collectors can rearrange the statue with alternate swap-out pieces that allow Colossus and Wolverine to stand separately from the book backdrop as complete figures."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!