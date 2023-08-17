Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: sideshow, the lost boys

Sideshow Uncovers the Truth with The Lost Boys Vampire David Figure

Show your teeth with Sideshow Collectibles newest 1/6 scale figure as Davie has arrived from the cult classic film, The Lost Boys

A cult classic has returned as Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure. Coming to life from The Lost Boys, Kiefer Sutherland is back as the dream boat David. This is a figure you can really sink your teeth into as the vampire film comes to life. The Lost Boys fans will be impressed with the high attention to detail with fabric elements and swappable parts. Sideshow has included two head sculpts with standard and vampire, as well as themed film accessories like a wine bottle, noodles, and ten pairs of hands. The Frog Brothers will not know what is after them with this fantastic 1/6 scale figure which is priced at $285. Vampire fans will be able to add David to their blood-sucking collection in November 2024, and pre-orders are right here.

The Lost Boys Gets the 1/6 Scale Treatment from Sideshow

"The David Sixth Scale Figure is a mixed media collectible featuring a faithful likeness of actor Kiefer Sutherland and a custom-tailored, movie-accurate fabric costume. His outfit is layered with an undershirt, a faux-leather jacket, an overcoat with decorative medals and buttons, and faux-leather pants. David comes with both a neutral portrait and a fanged vampire portrait, each detailed with his feathered earring and his sculpted hair styled in a textured blonde mullet."

"The David Sixth Scale Figure also comes with a cave's worth of unique accessories that can be used for recreating some of the most quotable moments from the movie. They're only noodles, Michael — three unique boxes of takeout filled with rice, maggots, and worms, plus an ornate wine bottle, are perfect for a party night in a coastal vampire lair. The figure includes a total of 10 swap-out hands in various gestures including fists, relaxed palms, ungloved claws, object-holding hands, and even a right hand with non-removable chopsticks."

