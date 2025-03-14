Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: coffin comics, la muerta

Sideshow Unveils New Coffin Comics La Muerta Premium Format Figure

Maria Diaz has been resurrected once again as Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their new La Muerta Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a new 24" La Muerta Premium Format Figure capturing Maria Diaz's deadly beauty.

Maria Diaz, the resurrected anti-heroine, seeks vengeance against the Los Oscuros crime cartel.

The figure showcases Maria in a velvet-lined coffin, wields pistols, embodies Santa Muerte power.

Pre-orders for this detailed Coffin Comics La Muerta collectible are live at $695 on Sideshow.

La Muerta is a creation of Coffin Comics and is a supernatural antiheroine who blends revenge, crime noir, and dark mysticism. Similar to The Crow, Maria Diaz was an elite soldier who returned home from war only to find out that her family had been brutally killed by the ruthless Mexican crime cartel Los Oscuros. She, too, was attacked and left for dead but was miraculously resurrected by the Bruja. This mystical guide would go on to help her embrace the power of Santa Muerte. She now has a new goal: vengeance. Maria wears a skull-painted visage of La Muerta and goes on to wage a brutal war against the cartel and other dark forces that plague her city.

This vigilante is a key character to Coffin Comics and now she has been resurrected once again with Sideshow Collectibles. A new La Muerta Premium Format Figure has been revealed that stands 24" tall. The deadly beauty of Maria Diaz is captured here as she rises from a decorated coffin with pistols in her hand. Vengeance has never looked better and Sideshow has their La Muerta statue priced at $695 and pre-orders are already live.

Coffin Comics La Muerta Premium Format Figure

"The La Muerta™ Premium Format™ Figure measures 24" tall, 11.5" wide, and 12.4" deep as Maria Diaz resurrects her inner spirit of war. Trading in a peaceful life for vengeful retribution, Maria wields dual pistols and dons the disguise of La Muerta, a vigilante hell-bent on destroying all criminals even at the cost of her humanity. Her skeletal Día de los Muertos face paint, black clothing, and steely gaze are a warning to the death-worshipping cartel that plagues her city."

"This fully sculpted Coffin Comics collectible showcases a beautiful, deadly soldier in pursuit of her enemies. Wearing a leather crop top, low rise pants, and matching accessories, La Muerta steps out of a purple velvet-lined coffin onto an altar covered with dripping candles, red roses, and a decorated calavera The coffin itself features a dazzling sun piece, realistic wood texture, and a cloaked figure on the back seen praying for the damned."

