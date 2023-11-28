Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, mickey mouse
Disney Reveals Limited View-Master 3D Disney100 Collector Set
The magic and wonder of 100 years of Disney continues with a new collectible from shopDisney with the View-Master 3D D100 set
Article Summary
- Disney unveils the View-Master 3D Disney100 Collector Set to celebrate 100 years.
- Exclusive platinum-finish Mickey Mouse viewer with 9 vintage reels included.
- Collector's Set revives Disney classics like Cinderella and Peter Pan in 3D.
- Limited release available now on shopDisney for $39.99 - grab yours before it's gone!
Take a trip down memory lane with shopDisney as the fun of D100 lives on with a new collectible. A new limited edition Mickey Mouse-shaped View-Master has arrived, taking Disney fans back in time. This limited release edition View-Master has a delightful platinum finish on the metallic glasses to feature a smiling Mickey. The Disney Collector Set will includes nine vintage View-Master reels that capture the magic of Disney over plenty of generations with Cinderella, Peter Pan, and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree. View-Masters are classic pieces of many adults' childhood, and this fun Collector's Set captures a bit of nostalgia with the celebration of 100 Years of Wonder. The Mickey Mouse Viewer0 is already up for purchase at $39.99, so be sure to get yours before it sells out!
View-Master 3D Disney Collector Set – Disney100
"Relive classic Disney moments in dynamic three-dimensional scenes with our Mickey Mouse-shaped View-Master 3D viewer. This limited release edition features exclusive "platinum" finish metallic glasses to commemorate Disney's 100th Anniversary. The Disney Collector Set includes nine vintage View-Master reels featuring Cinderella, Peter Pan and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree. Add a whole new dimension to family entertainment with this visual treat!"
Magic in the details
- Limited Release
- Created exclusively for the Disney Parks and shopDisney.com
- Set includes View-Master viewer and nine reels
- Sculpted Mickey Mouse viewer
- Exclusive "platinum" finish glasses on Mickey
- Includes three vintage View-Master 3D reel sets of three reels each
- Each reel features seven scenes
- Features Cinderella, Peter Pan and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree
- Vintage reel packet reproductions
- Insert reel into viewer and pull lever to advance to the next slide
- Boxed gift set
- Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections