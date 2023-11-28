Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, mickey mouse

Disney Reveals Limited View-Master 3D Disney100 Collector Set

The magic and wonder of 100 years of Disney continues with a new collectible from shopDisney with the View-Master 3D D100 set

Article Summary Disney unveils the View-Master 3D Disney100 Collector Set to celebrate 100 years.

Exclusive platinum-finish Mickey Mouse viewer with 9 vintage reels included.

Collector's Set revives Disney classics like Cinderella and Peter Pan in 3D.

Limited release available now on shopDisney for $39.99 - grab yours before it's gone!

Take a trip down memory lane with shopDisney as the fun of D100 lives on with a new collectible. A new limited edition Mickey Mouse-shaped View-Master has arrived, taking Disney fans back in time. This limited release edition View-Master has a delightful platinum finish on the metallic glasses to feature a smiling Mickey. The Disney Collector Set will includes nine vintage View-Master reels that capture the magic of Disney over plenty of generations with Cinderella, Peter Pan, and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree. View-Masters are classic pieces of many adults' childhood, and this fun Collector's Set captures a bit of nostalgia with the celebration of 100 Years of Wonder. The Mickey Mouse Viewer0 is already up for purchase at $39.99, so be sure to get yours before it sells out!

View-Master 3D Disney Collector Set – Disney100

"Relive classic Disney moments in dynamic three-dimensional scenes with our Mickey Mouse-shaped View-Master 3D viewer. This limited release edition features exclusive "platinum" finish metallic glasses to commemorate Disney's 100th Anniversary. The Disney Collector Set includes nine vintage View-Master reels featuring Cinderella, Peter Pan and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree. Add a whole new dimension to family entertainment with this visual treat!"

Magic in the details

Limited Release

Created exclusively for the Disney Parks and shopDisney.com

Set includes View-Master viewer and nine reels

Sculpted Mickey Mouse viewer

Exclusive "platinum" finish glasses on Mickey

Includes three vintage View-Master 3D reel sets of three reels each

Each reel features seven scenes

Features Cinderella, Peter Pan and Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree

Vintage reel packet reproductions

Insert reel into viewer and pull lever to advance to the next slide

Boxed gift set

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!