Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Unveils New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 1/6 Bib Fortuna

Sideshow Collectibles is back with a new 1/6 scale Scum and Villainy addition as Bib Fortuna is here and ready for action

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils a new 1/6 scale Bib Fortuna figure from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

This highly detailed Bib Fortuna collectible stands 12 inches tall with screen-accurate fabric clothing.

Includes swappable hands for dynamic posing, capturing Bib Fortuna's signature sinister look and style.

Pre-orders open now at $280, with a limited-edition release scheduled for January 2026.

Bib Fortuna is a sneaky and slimy male Twi'lek who serves as Jabba the Hutt's majordomo in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He comes complete with a sinister look featuring pale skin, sharp teeth, and long head-tails. Bib is one of the more memorable figures as seen in Jabba's Palace and now he joins Sideshow Collectibles Scum & Villainy 1/6 scale Star Wars collection. Standing at 12 inches tall, this alien features fabric elements with a brown cloak, and an impressive sculpt right off the screen. He does not come with many accessories except a variety of swappable hands, allowing for some fun majordomo poses.

This series of limited-edition Star Wars sixth-scale figures from Sideshow Collectibles is always amazing to see and continues to sell out. Be on the lookout for previous Scum & Villainy 1/6-scale releases with Labria, Ponda Baba, Greedy, Dr. Cornelius, and Garindan. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, with a January 2026 release and more figures coming soon.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Bib Fortuna – Sideshow Collectibles

"Sideshow presents the Bib Fortuna™ Sixth Scale High-End Collectible Figure. This officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible will oversee your shelf — and perhaps a devious deal or two. Serving as majordomo to Jabba the Hutt, Bib Fortuna resides on the planet Tatooine and assists in running Jabba's criminal empire. This tricky Twi'lek bears long lekku, which are the most recognizable characteristic of his species. Sharp nails, red eyes, and triangular teeth give him a sinister presence befitting his station in the dark shadows of the desert planet."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears cut and sew clothing accurate to his on-screen look. Bib Fortuna's courtly outfit includes a long black cloak draped over a blue tunic, blue gloves, and a large chest plate."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!