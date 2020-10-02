Sideshow Wants to Give Your Collection a Scream with Ghostface

Just in time for the spooky season, Sideshow Collectibles has announced the resurrection of the Scream killer Ghostface. This iconic killer steps outside the box to give victims a little dash of truth outside the classic rules of horror. This 12" tall figure will feature a fabric outfit and multiple accessories perfect to get any killer fan a run for their money. Ghostface will get two different knives with one being a normal and the other being a bloody version. Sideshow crafted this figure as screen accurately as possible to show their love to horror fans. From sculpted gloves, shoes, and a mask that will have fans not wanting to take their eyes off this figure. Any Scream fan will want to add this iconic killer to their growing horror collection.

Ghostface is my favorite killer from the modern age, unlike supernatural killers like Freddy or Jason, this is a simple man, or two. The film takes an outside look at the horror franchise and changes the game by going outside of the "rules". Watching the killer fumble around throughout the film show that more than just a ghost story but the depth of the hunt. Sideshow Collectibles is bringing some serious firepower with this figure and any horror fan will surely want this in their collection. The 1/6th Scale Scream Ghostface figure will be priced at $210 and can be found located here. He is expected to strike one again between February and April 2021 and payment plans are available.

"Sideshow presents the Ghost Face Sixth Scale Figure, making a famously frightening addition to any collection of horror figures. Recognizable for the haunting expression frozen on an elongated white mask, Ghost Face is an unmistakably iconic part of the Halloween season. The Ghost Face Sixth Scale Figure captures the silent menace of this masked villain, wearing a tailored fabric costume of tattered black reaper robes complete with a hood and belt. The figure also features sculpted gloves, shoes, and the mask portrait carefully sculpted to scare you with its fidelity to the frightening trademark design."

"The Ghost Face Sixth Scale Figure has an articulated body beneath the robes, allowing you to craft a number of killer poses with the included array of accessories. The figure includes seven different hands, including one pair of grip hands, one pair of fists, one pair of open hands, and one gesturing left hand. Ghost Face also comes with one clean knife and one bloodied knife accessory, giving you additional display options as this terrifying horror collectible stalks your shelf. Send shivers down your spine as you stare into the eyes of the Ghost Face Sixth Scale Figure- bring home the horror today!"

The Ghost Face® Sixth Scale Figure features:

Head with non-removable Ghost Face mask sculpt

Fabric robe w/ hood and tattered sleeves

Removable fabric belt

Non-removable fabric undershirt

Fabric pants

Seven (7) hands including: Left and Right Fist Left and Right Grip Hand Left and Right Open Hands Right Blade Grip Hand

One (1) pair of boots

One (1) clean knife

One (1) bloody knife