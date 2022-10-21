Silent Hill 2 Pyramid Thing is Out For Blood with Iconiq Studios

True horror comes to life as Iconiq Studios dives into the hellish landscape of Silent Hill. It is an incredible week for SH fans as Konami has resurrected the iconic franchise with a new variety of video games. Two new games were revealed as well as an animated film and remake of the legendary game of Silent Hill 2. With all the excitement arriving, Iconiq Studios is joining in on the announcements with some brand new collectible figures. These beauties feature seamless body sculpts, which only adds to the impressive level of horror these figures already create. One of the game's deadly bosses comes to life as Pyramid Head is back and ready to slay once more. Coming in at a mighty 1/6 scale, Pyramid Head is fully articulated with seamless joints and comes with some iconic video game weapons. He includes the Great Knife, Great Spear, a variety of swappable hands, and a themed base. This devilish entity comes in at $289, is set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Stay Silent.

The Horror of Silent Hill 2 Comes to Life

"Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing – 1/6th scale fully articulated collectible figure – IQGS-03. Born from James Sunderland's guilt and subconscious desire for punishment comes the most terrifying monster of Silent Hill 2, Red Pyramid Thing. Iconiq Studios, in collaboration with Konami and TBLeague, are proud to bring this terrifying executioner to life in a highly detailed 1/6 scale figure. This tormentor includes a fully-articulated seamless body, his iconic pyramid head, and a number of weapons and accessories."

One (1) Pyramid head

One (1) Custom painted articulated seamless body

One (1) Set of weathered / distressed clothing

One (1) 'The Great Knife' weapon

One (1) 'The Great Spear' weapon with detachable tip for posing

Two (2) Open hands

Two (2) Gripping hands

Two (2) Closed fist hands

One (1) Base with Silent Hill 2 topper