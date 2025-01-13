Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mezco toyz, nosferatu

Sink Your Teeth into Mezco Toyz Nosferatu (1922) Black & White Edition

The master is calling as Mezco Toyz has unveiled a new One: 12 Collective figure with the sinister Nosferatu (1922): Black & White Edition

Article Summary Nosferatu returns: Mezco Toyz's new Black & White Edition figure captures classic horror allure.

1922 inspired: Count Orlok model features detailed accessories, including a coffin and rats.

Horror fans: Pre-order now for the One:12 Collective Nosferatu, priced at $112, releasing August 2025.

Exclusive design: Experience vintage terror with five interchangeable heads and chilling details.

Nosferatu is back in the headlines as the infamous vampire has received a brand new film, which debuts around Christmas in 2024. Nosferatu is a very interesting concept as the original black and white film hit the screen in 1922. However, this movie was just an unofficial film based on Bram Stoker's Dracula, with the estate even suing to have the film destroyed. While the film was indeed destroyed, copies of the movie had already started to circulate around, getting its own fanbase and popularity. Now, Nosferatu is a cult iconic of horror, and Mezco Toyz was sure to capture just that with their latest One:12 Collective figure. Get ready to return to 1922 with this Mezco Exclusive Black & White Edition figure. Count Orlock is nicely detailed and packed with accessories like five swappable heads, a coffin, an assortment of rats, as well as a cloak with a hat. The Count seeks out his next snack with this impressive release that horror fans will surely not want to miss. Pre-orders for the One:12 Collective Nosferatu (1922): Black & White Edition are already up for $112, along with a supposed August 2025 release.

Mezco Toyz – Nosferatu (1922): Black & White Edition

"A One12Day exclusive you can sink your teeth into, Nosferatu creeps back into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Nosferatu (1922): Black and White Edition is plagued with vintage terror. Inspired by the vintage horror film masterpiece, Count Orlok is wearing a frock coat, trousers, and shoes. Included is a flocked cap, Coachman's cloak and hat. The legendary vampire also features five terrifyingly detailed head portraits, each more haunting than the last!"

"Orlok comes prepared to loom ominiously over your collection, complete with a coffin and removable lid, keys attached to a real metal ring, and much more. Warning: May cause an uncontrollable urge to sleep with the lights on… Each One:12 Collective Nosferatu: Black an White Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."

