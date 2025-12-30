Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Sireyn Opalscale Joins the Crew of Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they set sail and step into the Dawns of Discovery

Article Summary Sireyn Opalscale joins Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery as a Merfolk chief engineer from the Fishers Guild.

Dawns of Discovery wave expands the Mythoss universe with new lands, factions, and pirate-themed figures.

The Sireyn Opalscale figure features both aquatic and land legs, alternate accessories, and detailed articulation.

Pre-orders for Sireyn Opalscale are live now for $59.99, with a Q3 2026 release from Four Horsemen Studios.

In the Dawns of Discovery wave of Mythic Legions, the world of Mythoss expands beyond its familiar borders after a fishing vessel uncovers previously unknown lands referred to as "New Mythoss." This new land marks the beginning of a new age of exploration and cultural exchange among long-established factions and mysterious newcomers from distant horizons. Within this evolving pirate and aquatic-themed setting, Sireyn Opalscale stands out as a Merfolk chief engineer aboard the Ocean's Lure, a vessel associated with the Fishers Guild. She is ready to join your crew with another impressive new figure from Four Horseman Studios.

Sireyn Opalscale's unique physiology enables her to exist both above and below the waves, with her Mythci Legion figure featuring both aquatic and leg parts. This figure captures the Four Horsemen's more recent "serpent" action figure style, which is highly detailed and articulated. This Sireyn will also come with an alternate chest piece, fin pieces, a Glaive, rope, a bone knife, a fisherman's staff, and a lantern. She will make a fine addition to any Mythic Legion: Dawn of Discovery crew for $59.99. Pre-orders are now live, with a Q3 2026 release date.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Sireyn Opalscale (Fishers Guild)

"The Chief Engineer of the Ocean's Lure, Sireyn Opalscale's job is to keep the ship in top condition at all times. As a member of the Merfolk species, she is uniquely equipped for this role, being able to transform her body to exist either below the waves or above them."

"This allows her to inspect every inch of the Ocean's Lure to ensure it is ready for its next voyage. Unwaveringly loyal to the Fishers Guild, Sireyn Opalscale does her duty and welcomes the guests from New Mythoss aboard, but she makes no secret of her reservations on the matter or her feelings that the Guild is entering dangerous waters by aligning themselves with these strangers from a strange land."

