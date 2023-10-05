Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Skeletek Joins Motherboard with Masters of the Universe Masterverse

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

The Masters of the Universe is packed with evil factions with Skeletor, Snake Men, and the Horde. In the Netflix series, Masters of the Universe: Revolution a new faction arrived with Motherboard, after the disappearance of magic. Motherboard gave her followers some impressive new mechanical enhancements. Some of these enhancements we force, especially on Skeletor which turned him into Skeletek. This deadly new fused villain comes to life, dishing it the orders of the Motherboard against He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. This a brand new designs for Masterverse shows off Skeletors new upgrades as he serves the Motherboard. He will come with a crown and extra hand. The horrors of this new monster will arrive in November 2023 for $23.99, and pre-orders are already live here. Be sure to check out all of the other new Masterverse figures coming soon, like Battle Armor He-Man and Sorceress Teela, both from the hit Revolution animated series.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Masterverse Skeletek

This Masterverse deluxe action figure of Skeletek is designed at 7-inch tall scale with details authentic to the Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

is designed at 7-inch tall scale with details authentic to the Masters of the Universe: Revolution. With 30 points of articulation, this collectible figure is ready for the action moves and epic poses of Skeletek , transformed into cybnetic slave by the cult of Motherboard.

, transformed into cybnetic slave by the cult of Motherboard. The head is removable, as is the crown accessory. The fierce Techno Havoc Arm has an articulated jaw for aggressive poses, and an alternate hand is also included to enhance storytelling and display.

The Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection celebrates MOTU content from Masters of the Universe: Revelation to New Eternia and Revolution.

This cybernetic Skeletek figure makes a great toy for collectors and fans 6 years and older, who will appreciate the preservation of MOTU traditions combined with modernized design elements.

