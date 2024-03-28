Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, tmnt

Skeletor Gets a New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Upgrade from Mattel

Mattel is returning to Eternia with new MOTU figures including more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles of Grayskull figures

Article Summary Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull line expands with Ninja Armor Skeletor.

New Skeletor figure comes with removable gauntlets and a Kusarigama.

Collectible stands 5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation.

Pre-orders for Skeletor are live, with a June 2024 release date.

The Power of Grayskull is colliding with the Sewers of New York as Mattel continues to expand its Turtles of Grayskull lines. Worlds are colliding at Mattel with the Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Fans have already seen a few waves of these figures hit shelves, with heroes like Leonardo and Donatello getting some Eternia upgrades and He-Man taking on the Ooze. Collectors can now bring home another version of Skeletor as he takes a page out of Shredder's book with a new Turtles of Grayskull release. Skeletor is getting some slick ninja armor this time around with removable gauntlets, a Kusarigama, and an ooze canister. This version of the Masters of the Universe villain is perfect to go against the new Eternia-enhanced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Pre-orders for Turtles of Grayskull Skeletor are priced at $19.99, he is set for June 2024, and pre-orders are already live. Be on the lookout for more Turtles of Grayskull figures with Teela, Man-At-Arms, Michelangelo, and so much more.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Turtles of Grayskull Skeletor

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures from Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Skeletor figure

2 Pieces of armor

Kusarigama

Ooze canister

