Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Fun World, Ghost Face, scream

Slay All Year Long with Fun World's New Collection of Ghost Face Masks

Fun World is making sure Ghost Face is here to slay all year long with a new assortment of fun holiday themed masks for the slasher

Article Summary Discover the eerie origins of the iconic Ghost Face mask from the Scream franchise by Fun World.

franchise by Fun World. Fun World launches themed Ghost Face masks for holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Easter.

Explore new Ghost Face designs, including a scarecrow and a Ghost Face Hockey Mask.

Get ready for a year of horror with versatile, spooky masks for every holiday celebration.

The iconic Ghost Face mask from the Scream franchise has a fascinating origin. Originally, the design was a simple store-bought Halloween mask known as "The Peanut-Eyed Ghost," created by the company Fun World in the early 1990s. The mask was inspired by Edvard Munch's painting The Scream and classic horror imagery. When Scream director Wes Craven and his team discovered the mask during pre-production, they were immediately drawn to its eerie yet simplistic design. Fun World allowed the film to use the mask under the condition that it remained their intellectual property.

No Holiday is Safe from Ghost Face and Fun World

Since then, Fun World has continued to give Ghost Face a new life, and now he is ready to slay any holiday in his own style. A new set of officially licensed masks is on the way, ready to make St. Patrick's Day, Madri Gras, Easter, and even the Day of the Dead a bloody holiday. They have even crafted other wicked releases like a spiked mask, a terrifying scarecrow design, and a wicked mash-up with the Ghost Face Hockey Mask that will even make Jason Voorhees jealous. These new masks will vary in price and will surely make your next holiday horrific.

"GHOST FACE trademark and copyright protected worldwide. All Rights Reserved. Ghost Face is a registered trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ghost Face protected under copyright registration. Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. All Rights Reserved. THE ICON OF HALLOWEEN is a registered trademark of Fun World Div., Easter Unlimited, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Fun World ® is a registered trademark of Easter Unlimited, Inc. All Rights Reserved. As Seen in the motion picture SCRE4M is © The Weinstein Company, LLC. 2010. All Rights Reserved."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!