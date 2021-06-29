Slay The Day With Iconic Studios American Psycho 1/6th Scale Figure

Patrick Bateman returns as Iconiq Studios reveals their incredibly detailed and highly articulated American Psycho figure. Christian Bale brings this role alive once again, and Iconiq captures the actor perfectly with this amazing figure. Standing roughly 1.81 inches tall, the figure will feature fabric and plastic parts with 34 points of articulation. America Psycho fans will get not one but two outfits to display him in with his tailored suit or his deadly raincoat. Two head sculpts are also included with standard and angry bloodied that fit all the accessories perfectly.

This figure is pretty fantastic, and it is too often that cult classic films like this get highly articulated and accessory-filled creation. You can not showcase this film without some bloody effects, and that is exactly included as well as other American Psycho items like his nail gun, ax, briefcase, headphones, cassette player, and he can be placed on a bloody display base. The American Psycho Patrick Bateman 1/6th scale figure from Iconiq Studios is priced at $269.99. Pre-orders are live here, with him set to be unleashed in the 1st Quarter of 2022.

"Iconiq Studios is proud to present the highly-detailed 1/6 scale, Patrick Bateman, from the cult classic American Psycho. This figure features two meticulously crafted head sculpts capturing the intensity of the movie. It also includes a wonderful specially-tailored suit. And look at those accessories, the briefcase, the cassette player, the ax, the sheer variety of them. Look at that subtle paintwork, the tasteful sculpting of it all. It even has a blood-impact effect. There is also a 1/6 scale business card and detachable blood effects to help bring the character to life."

Product Features

Approximately 11.81 inches (30cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

From the American Psycho movie

Highly detailed

34 Points of articulation

Real fabric clothing

Box Contents

Patrick Bateman figure

Tailored suit

Overcoat

Raincoat

4 Pairs of interchangeable hands Pair of fists Pair of relaxed hands Pair of gripping hands Pair of trigger hands

1:6 Business card

1:1 Business card

Ax

Ax blood-impact effect

Briefcase

Knife

Phone

Nail gun

Cassette player

Headphones

Blood-soaked figure base