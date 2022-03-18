Foot Locker Reveals Exclusive South Park X Adidas Collaboration

South Park is calling us to Foot Locker as the company has announced a very special Adidas shoe collaboration. The collection of shoes remixes six iconic characters from the hit animated series with some intense color schemes. Of course, the main four are getting shoes with Stan, Cartman, Kenny, and Kyle, with each featuring different Adidas styles with Forum Low, Superstar, and NMD_R1's. Two other hilarious and iconic South Park characters are getting released as well, with Butters and Cartman's alter ego A.W.E.S.O.M.-O 4000. Each shoe is loaded with colors that are easily recognizable for each kid and will kick up any dedicated South Park fan's wardrobe. The South Park x Adidas Collaboration kicks off Monday (3/21) (here), with prices varying for each style. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled at Foot Locker for other exclusive South Park-inspired apparel and accessories at launch. Check out the official press and all of the shoes below:

"A Foot Locker. exclusive in the US and EU, the footwear collection remixes six classic silhouettes with color schemes and playful design references that honor the characters and their iconic looks. The sneakers will be sold at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Champs Sports, and Champs Sports Canada, and start at $100. The collection will also be sold at select EMEA and APAC locations."

Forum Low South Park: The Cartman Forum Low 80s B-ball trainer stands out in classic leather and playful colors inspired by Cartman's outfit.

Stan Smith South Park: Inspired by Stan Marsh's blue and red poof-ball hat, the Stan Smith South Park silhouette features a bright blue leather upper with a touch of red on the lower. Made with a series of recycled materials, the upper features at least 50% of recycled content.

