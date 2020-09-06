Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe Television – Agent Carter (2015)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had a fast variety of characters outside of just superheroes. Some of those characters were so popular than they actually broke out of the big screen and moved on to the television with some MCU spinoffs. Two characters come to mind when I think of TV hits, and that is Director Coulson and Agent Carter. This time we are shuffling off back to the 50s where S.H.I.E.L.D all started with the badass Agent Carter. There are only three Funko Pops in this wave with a very simple design, but I must-have for any Marvel Cinematic Universe collector. Peggy Carter was not only Steve Rogers first love, but she played a pivotal role in the creation of S.H.I.E.L.D. We all know where Steve Rogers ended his career after Avengers: Endgame, so we know that Agent Carter is someone of importance. So, let's not wait any longer in travel on back to look at these vaulted Funko Pops.

The Agent Carter television show only lasted two seasons, but it was a thrill ride. Each Pop, on the other hand, is quite simple, and each is nearly the same with a small difference. The first and original one shows off Peggy Carter in her classic blue suit with her striking red hat. In her hand, she is holding a blood sample of Steve Rogers, which was from the season one finale. The packaging is quite similar to the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D line with a portrait of the character on the back along with the symbol in the show. The next one features the same exact but has a 1950s-noir color scheme. The entire figure, including the box, has a sepia color scheme. It is a nice homage to the era of Agent Carter and unique addition to the line. The last Funko from this wave is a Hot Topic exclusive. This time Agent Carter is holding a gold orb, which is just another reference to an object for the show. Not much of a difference between these three Funko Pops, but if you're an Agent Carter fan or a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe them these will be a must-have for any collector.

This short-lived television series was loved and hated by many fans. I was definitely a big fan of it, so it is nice to remember the short impact she had with these three Funko Pops. They may all be the same for each one, but they all carry their own personality with it. Like usual, we want to look at other characters from the series who deserve to get the Funko Pop treatment next. Some of these characters include Daniel Sousa, Edwin Jarvis, Howard Stark, Jack Thompson, and Dottie Underwood. Each one of these characters played a significant role in the show, and one of them even made it to a different show entirely. If that doesn't deserve a Funko Pop, then I don't know what does. All three of these Funko Pops are vaulted, but there are always new Marvel Funko Pops that are coming out, which fans can find located here. Who knows what is up to their sleeves next, and with plenty of new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies coming out, fans can start their own MCU collection today.

