Become Doctor Doom with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Replica Helmet

New York Toy Fair 2025 debuted this past weekend and Hasbro had new two Marvel Legends releases up their sleeve for the event

Bow before the Ruler of Latveria as One Nation Under Doom is upon us. There has been a shift in the Doctor Doom landscape lately, starting with One Nation Under Doom in Marvel Comics. The Fantastic Four big bad has tricked Doctor Strange into giving him the role of Sorcerer Supreme, and he is taking things to the extreme. On top of that, Marvel Studios is preparing for Avengers: Doomsday, as The Multiverse Saga is ready to introduce Doom to live action with Robert Downey Jr. putting around one set of armor for another. If that was not enough, Hasbro wants you to become Doctor Doom as they debut their newest Marvel Legends Replica with the Doom Replica Helmet.

That is right, a 1:1 scale reproduction of the Marvel Comic villain has been faithfully brought to life and will feature his signature armored mask with green fabric hood. Hasbro has usually only recreated Marvel Studios props, so it is a welcome surprise to see a comic book collectible arrive, with more hopefully on the way. The Marvel Legends Doctor Doom Replica Helmet is priced at $99.99; it is set to go up on pre-order at most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, on March 6 at 1 PM EST with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Replica Doctor Doom Helmet

(HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $99.99 | Pre-Order on March 6 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2025). Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Doctor Doom's classic helmet! Roleplay helmet with premium design and deco is inspired by the character's signature look in Marvel Comics. Marvel roleplay set comes with a green fabric hood inspired by Doctor Doom's signature robe."

"Includes a stand and is great for displaying in fans' collections or wearing with a Doctor Doom Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay. Imagine pitting the brilliant mind of Victor Von Doom against Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four! Bring comics-inspired scenes to life with Marvel Legends action figures, roleplay gear, and collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

