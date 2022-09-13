RSVLTS Celebrates 30 Years of Harley Quinn with New Shirt Collection

This is a big year for plenty of comic book characters as many celebrate some pretty significant anniversaries. One of which is the one and only Harley Quinn as the DC Comics heroine hits her 30th Anniversary. This popular villain made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992 and was popular she traveled to the comics in The Batman Adventures #12. It wasn't until 1999 when she was officially brought into the DC Universe, and she has stayed popular ever since. Hit clothing company RSVLTS is helping us showcase our love for her beauty and mischief with a new line of button-down shirts. Three shirts are in this Harley Quinn collection which will include:

Jokes on You

RSVLTS is showing some love to the one, and only Harley Quinn as DC Comics celebrates her 30th Anniversary! Elegance has never really been in Harley's nature, but this Kunuflex button-down does just that by scattering some of her iconic symbols throughout. This included her classic jester mask, triple diamonds pattern, mallet, baseball bat, xoxo's, skulls, and hearts. A nice checked black pattered is showcased here, making you a real HIT on any occasion.

XOXO

Harley Quinn has played the villain and hero over the years, and you can now capture her beauty and feisty nature in your wardrobe. The XOXO button-down features plenty of DC Comics panels capturing 30 years of this harlequin in action. From being the Joker's partner to her own badass crime-fighter, this RSVLTS button-does captures its all in black, white and red.

Lil Quinns

The beauty and chaos of Harley Quinn come to RSVLTS with a beautiful mosaic of mini-Quinns. This stylish Kunuflex button-downs really make you ask what is white, black, and red all over. These Lil Quinns will provide the perfect balance of symmetry in your chaotic day by it being available in both men's and women's sizes.

All three of these RSVLTS x Harley Quinn button-down shirts perfectly capture the chaos that is Harley. The red, black, and white colors are a part of her character, and it's nice to see them so elegantly used with these designs. RSVLTS does right by Harley for their 30th Anniversary tribute, and all three designs are available in both Men's and Women's styles. New Harley Quinn adventures await your wardrobe today on the RSVLTS site and app today at 4 PM EST, and the collection can be found here soon!