Snack on Disney's New Munchlings Pixar Boardwalk Bites Mystery Plush

Take a bite out a new and adorable set of Disney Munching plush with this new set reimagining your favorite Pixar characters

Article Summary Disney introduces Pixar Boardwalk Bites plush, tasty character treats.

Seven Mystery Munchlings featured, including a secret plush surprise.

Collectibles recreate Pixar favorites as food, like Wheezy and Jack-Jack.

Available on shopDisney for $14.99, collect all seven adorable plush toys.

Order Up! A new set of delightful and tasty Mystery Munchlings Plushes from Disney is on the way. These popular collectibles fly off the shelves at Disney Parks, and it is pretty lucky that shopDisney drops them online. This new set is titled Pixar Boardwalk Bites and features some fan-favorite and iconic tasty characters from a variety of legendary films. There are seven plushes in this series, with one of them truly being a mystery. The Disney Munchlings Pixar Boardwalk Bites include Wheezy as a Chocolate Dipped Cone from Toy Story 2, Jack-Jack as a sweet Cookie Num Num from The Incredibles, and a zesty Lotso Slider for Toy Story 3.

Even more sweet treats are served up with Monsters, Inc.'s Boo as a Wild Blueberry Muffin, the Inside Out Dream Rainbow Unicorn as a savory Caramel Apple, and lastly, Finding Nemo's Dory as a mouth-watering Blueberry Orange Whoopie Pie. Each mystery Munchling will get its own "snack" container and combine iconic characters from Disney with tasty treats right from the parks. The Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Pixar Boardwalk Bites are priced at $14.99 and can be found right now on shopDisney and at both resorts.

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Pixar Boardwalk Bites

"If you have a taste for seeing some of your favorite Pixar characters reimagined as delicious-looking little plush treats, then you'll love these Disney Munchlings. Each blind bag includes one of seven soft-stuffed characters in the Pixar Boardwalk Bites series. It could be one of the six known cuties, or it could be the mystery plush, but you won't know which one you have until you open the box!"

Detailed micro plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft, squeezable fill

Fuzzy plush texture

Blind box contains one of seven Disney Munchlings plush from the Pixar Boardwalk Bites series. It could be one of the six known cuties or it could be the mystery plush. You won't know which one you have until you open the box.*

Collect all seven plush toys in the Disney Munchlings Pixar Boardwalk Bites series*

Part of the Disney Munchlings Collection

